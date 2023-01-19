Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Do You Know VJ Kathiravan's Total Remuneration Apart From The 3 Lakh Cash Bag?

Chocolate Boy

Do you know how much Kathiravan got as salary for 100 days in Bigg Boss apart from the 3 lakhs that he took from the cash bag?

Kathiravan was portrayed as a chocolate boy among fans in Bigg Boss season 6. His presence was unknown for a few weeks after his entry into Bigg Boss house.

Started His Real Game Too Late

He started playing only in the middle of 100 days and he played well till the end. But he became more popular among the public just because of the cash bag task. He has finally came out of Bigg Boss after staying for 100 days.

Total Salary Is 23 Lakhs?

Fans are commenting that he should not have done this and this is not the right decision. Beyond this 3 lakhs, Kathiravan, who was in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days, earned Rs 20 thousand as salary per day. Accordingly, he earned almost Rs 20 lakh apart from the 3 lakh cash bag.

Negative Feedback From Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 show is going on air today for the 103rd day. While the fans were eagerly waiting for the cash box task, it was announced two days back. In the beginning, there was only three lakhs of money in it. Already last week, to confuse the six remaining contestants, the evicted contestants came as special guests and talked only about the negative comments.

This Is Enough For Me

In this situation, when the money bag task was announced, Kathiravan immediately took it. Kathiravan didn't listen to Rachitha and Dhanalakshmi, who were asking him to wait for few more days. But all the other contestants didn't feel any regret when Kathiravan lifted the money bag. But Katiravan said goodbye to everyone with a bag full of money saying that this three lakh is enough for me and left overnight.

Fans Accepted Him At The End

In this situation, Kathir's act is getting great response and acceptance among his fans now. The reason is that among the six contestants in the final stage, VJ Kathiravan had the least number of votes. Kathiravan has already come last every time and luckily saved by his fans. Kathiravan has released a video for the first time after coming out of Bigg Boss. In it, he thanked the fans who have voted and supported him so far.