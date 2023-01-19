Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Do You Know VJ Kathiravan's Total Remuneration Apart From The 3 Lakh Cash Bag?
Beyond this 3 lakhs, Kathiravan, who was in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days, earned Rs 20 thousand as per day salary. Accordingly, he earned almost Rs 20 lakh, apart form the cash bag worth Rs 3 lakh.
Kathiravan
was
portrayed
as
a
chocolate
boy
among
fans
in
Bigg
Boss
season
6.
His
presence
was
unknown
for
a
few
weeks
after
his
entry
into
Bigg
Boss
house.
Started
His
Real
Game
Too
Late
He
started
playing
only
in
the
middle
of
100
days
and
he
played
well
till
the
end.
But
he
became
more
popular
among
the
public
just
because
of
the
cash
bag
task. He
has
finally
came
out
of
Bigg
Boss
after
staying
for
100
days.
Total
Salary
Is
23
Lakhs?
Fans
are
commenting
that
he
should
not
have
done
this
and
this
is
not
the
right
decision. Beyond
this
3
lakhs,
Kathiravan,
who
was
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
for
100
days,
earned
Rs
20
thousand
as
salary
per
day. Accordingly,
he
earned
almost
Rs
20
lakh
apart
from
the
3
lakh
cash
bag.
Negative
Feedback
From
Evicted
Contestants
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
6
show
is
going
on
air
today
for
the
103rd
day.
While
the
fans
were
eagerly
waiting
for
the
cash
box
task,
it
was
announced
two
days
back.
In
the
beginning,
there
was
only
three
lakhs
of
money
in
it.
Already
last
week,
to
confuse
the
six
remaining
contestants,
the
evicted
contestants
came
as
special
guests
and
talked
only
about
the
negative
comments.
This
Is
Enough
For
Me
In
this
situation,
when
the
money
bag
task
was
announced,
Kathiravan
immediately
took
it.
Kathiravan
didn't
listen
to
Rachitha
and
Dhanalakshmi,
who
were
asking
him
to
wait
for
few
more
days.
But
all
the
other
contestants
didn't
feel
any
regret
when
Kathiravan
lifted
the
money
bag.
But
Katiravan
said
goodbye
to
everyone
with
a
bag
full
of
money
saying
that
this
three
lakh
is
enough
for
me
and
left
overnight.
Fans
Accepted
Him
At
The
End
In
this
situation,
Kathir's
act
is
getting
great
response
and
acceptance
among
his
fans
now.
The
reason
is
that
among
the
six
contestants
in
the
final
stage,
VJ
Kathiravan
had
the
least
number
of
votes.
Kathiravan
has
already
come
last
every
time
and
luckily
saved
by
his
fans.
Kathiravan
has
released
a
video
for
the
first
time
after
coming
out
of
Bigg
Boss.
In
it,
he
thanked
the
fans
who
have
voted
and
supported
him
so
far.