Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Don’t Like Vikraman? Manikanda’s OPEN Interview Post Eviction

The
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
is
seeing
evictions
week
after
week.
Manikanda
is
the
latest
person
to
get
evicted
from
the
house
last
Sunday.
Like
all
the
other
contestants,
Manikanda
also
gave
interviews
after
his
eviction
from
the
house.
In
an
interview
with
Behindwood,
Manikanda
opened
up
about
several
things
that
he
faced
inside
the
house.
When
he
was
asked
about
his
quarrels
with
Vikraman
and
if
he
did
not
like
him,
Manikanda
said,
"I
cannot
say
that
I
did
not
like
Vikraman.
That
is
not
true.
But
the
connectivity
between
me
and
him
was
less
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
That's
because
I
became
close
friends
with
Azeem
even
in
the
beginning.
I
was
friendly
with
the
others,
too.
But
then
it
occurred
to
me
that
being
with
Azeem
could
be
a
reason
for
the
break
with
Vikraman."
"Having
said
that,
neither
Vikraman
nor
I
had
very
little
things
in
common.
And
we
did
not
have
much
conversations.
But
I
once
said
to
Azeem
that
I
was
not
being
true
to
myself
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
I
broke
many
barriers
to
survive
in
the
house.
So,
if
you
ask
me
if
I
don't
like
Vikraman,
it
is
not
that.
We
just
did
not
have
much
in
common."
Meanwhile,
post
his
eviction,
Manikanda
penned
a
note
to
his
fans.
It
read,
"My
journey
in
Bigg
Boss
has
been
a
eventful
and
memorable
one
and
it
will
remain
an
unforgettable
experience
for
life.
I
Wish
ti
thank
my
other
housemates
from
whom
I
have
learnt
so
much
during
mu
stay
in
the
house.
At
the
same
time,
I
also
had
a
lot
of
fun
all
these
days.
At
this
juncture,
I
wish
to
thank
the
Bigg
Boss
team,
Star
Vijay
TV,
and
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
sir
for
giving
me
the
opportunity
of
a
lifetime
by
having
me
on
the
show.
Last
but
not
the
least,
I
would
like
to
extend
my
heartfelt
thanks
to
all
my
fans
and
supporters
for
their
invaluable
love
and
immense
faith
in
me.
They
expressed
both
of
these
through
their
overwhelming
and
unflinching
support.
Their
love
and
faith
in
me
has
inspired
me
to
strive
to
do
my
best
and
attain
greater
heights."
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 21:54 [IST]