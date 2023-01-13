Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: 3 Popular Contestants In Trouble, Unexpected Twist Ahead?

Among these 7 contestants, Amudhavanan became the first person to qualify for the finale as he won the Ticket to Finale task last week. As a result, the remaining 6 people were included in this week's nomination list.

The Tamil Bigg Boss program has been held annually since 2017. The 6th season of Bigg Boss started in October last year. The event, which started with 21 contestants, has now reached its final stage. Only 7 contestants are left.

Among these 7 contestants, Amudhavanan became the first person to qualify for the finale as he won the Ticket to Finale task last week. As a result, the remaining 6 people namely Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Katiravan, Maina and ADK were included in this week's nomination list.

Azeem and Vikraman are not likely to leave this week as they have got the most votes. Shivin and Kathiravan are next. Remaining Maina and ADK are at the bottom with less votes. Thus, only one of them is likely to be eliminated this week.

Especially ADK is in last place. He is likely to be the last person to be eliminated from this Bigg Boss 6 show. The remaining Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Kathiravan, Maina and Amudhavanan will go into the final week. It is noteworthy that one of these 6 people will become the title winner of this Bigg Boss 6 show.