Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: 3 Popular Contestants In Trouble, Unexpected Twist Ahead?
Among these 7 contestants, Amudhavanan became the first person to qualify for the finale as he won the Ticket to Finale task last week. As a result, the remaining 6 people were included in this week's nomination list.
Azeem
and
Vikraman
are
not
likely
to
leave
this
week
as
they
have
got
the
most
votes.
Shivin
and
Kathiravan
are
next.
Remaining
Maina
and
ADK
are
at
the
bottom
with
less
votes.
Thus,
only
one
of
them
is
likely
to
be
eliminated
this
week.
Especially
ADK
is
in
last
place.
He
is
likely
to
be
the
last
person
to
be
eliminated
from
this
Bigg
Boss
6
show.
The
remaining
Azeem,
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Kathiravan,
Maina
and
Amudhavanan
will
go
into
the
final
week.
It
is
noteworthy
that
one
of
these
6
people
will
become
the
title
winner
of
this
Bigg
Boss
6
show.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 11:48 [IST]