Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: ADK To Get Evicted This Week?

Bigg
Boss
Season
6
Finale
is
just
a
few
days
away.
Due
to
this,
the
competition
is
getting
tougher
day
by
day.
In
such
a
situation,
strong
reports
says
that
ADK
is
going
to
be
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
House
this
week.
From
the
captaincy
task
to
the
nominations,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
interesting
things
that
are
going
to
happen
in
today's
show,
the
first
day
of
this
week.
Last
week,
ADK,
Azeem,
Amudavanan,
Kathiravan,
Manikanda,
Nandini,
Shivin
and
Vikraman
were
selected
as
nominees
for
elimination.
In
this,
there
was
talk
among
the
netizens
that
Manikanda
was
kept
inside
to
invite
Aishwarya
Rajesh
inside.
Accordingly,
Manikanda
got
low
votes
and
left
the
show.
On
the
first
day
of
the
week,
ADK
and
Azim,
who
played
well,
took
up
the
captaincy
task.
Both
took
turns
arguing.
Then,
ADK
won
the
argument
and
became
the
captain.
Then,
everyone
is
given
a
chance
to
escape
this
week's
nomination.
Each
Bigg
Boss
contestant
has
to
put
their
strong
point
forward.
Whichever
contestant
gives
the
best
answer
will
survive
this
week's
elimination.
Also,
this
week
there
will
be
a
task
of
what
is
the
answer
to
my
question.
In
this
competition,
the
norm
is
to
give
irrelevant
answers
to
the
questions
asked.
It
is
noteworthy
that
there
are
a
total
of
8
contestants
including
transgender
Shivin
Ganesan,
serial
actor
Mohammed
Azim,
Saravanan
Meenakshi
Rachita,
singer
Dinesh
Kanakaratnam,
Amudavanan,
VJ
Kathiravan,
Vishika
state
spokesperson
Vikraman
and
Maina
Nandini
to
exit
Manikanda
last
week.