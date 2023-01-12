Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: ADK To Get Evicted This Week?

Bigg Boss Season 6 Finale is just a few days away. Due to this, the competition is getting tougher day by day. In such a situation, strong reports says that ADK is going to be evicted from the Bigg Boss House this week.

From the captaincy task to the nominations, let's take a look at the interesting things that are going to happen in today's show, the first day of this week.

Last week, ADK, Azeem, Amudavanan, Kathiravan, Manikanda, Nandini, Shivin and Vikraman were selected as nominees for elimination. In this, there was talk among the netizens that Manikanda was kept inside to invite Aishwarya Rajesh inside. Accordingly, Manikanda got low votes and left the show.

On the first day of the week, ADK and Azim, who played well, took up the captaincy task. Both took turns arguing. Then, ADK won the argument and became the captain.

Then, everyone is given a chance to escape this week's nomination. Each Bigg Boss contestant has to put their strong point forward. Whichever contestant gives the best answer will survive this week's elimination.

Also, this week there will be a task of what is the answer to my question. In this competition, the norm is to give irrelevant answers to the questions asked.

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 8 contestants including transgender Shivin Ganesan, serial actor Mohammed Azim, Saravanan Meenakshi Rachita, singer Dinesh Kanakaratnam, Amudavanan, VJ Kathiravan, Vishika state spokesperson Vikraman and Maina Nandini to exit Manikanda last week.