Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Kamal Haasan Poses With A Dog, Is It About Rachitha’s Eviction From The Show?

Actor
Kamal
Haasan
has
released
a
new
photo
with
a
backpack
in
his
hand
and
a
puppy
inside.
Various
questions
have
been
raised
on
social
media
regarding
the
photo
posted
by
Kamal
Haasan.
While
actor
Kamal
Haasan
has
performed
various
characters
in
films,
the
photo
he
has
published
is
currently
receiving
many
comments
on
social
media.
These
photographs
are
thought
provoking
in
various
ways.
Did
Kamal
Haasan
post
the
photo
casually?
Or
did
he
post
a
photo
like
this
to
hint
at
the
Bigg
Boss
eviction
or
who
gets
saved
this
week?
Many
fans
are
piling
up
their
opinions
on
social
media.
As
a
politician,
actor,
singer,
director,
writer
and
anchor,
Kamal
Haasan
has
a
habit
of
engaging
in
his
audience
with
his
own
entertainment
in
his
free
time.
It
is
known
to
many
that
actor
Kamal
Haasan
loves
goats
and
puppies.
In
this
situation,
Bigg
Boss
fans
are
increasing
their
opinions
about
the
photo
being
published
with
a
puppy.
In
which
many
fans
are
guessing
and
questioning
how
Kamal
is
symbolically
saying
the
names
of
the
contestants
who
will
save
this
week.
In
this
case,
one
group
say
that
it
should
be
about
saving
ADK
this
week.
Others
says
it's
a
symbolic
representation
of
Katiravan's
eviction.
They
mention
that
he
left
his
puppy
with
his
friend
when
he
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
A
few
more
fans
say
that
the
puppy
is
Kamal's
favorite.
If
you
reverse
the
word
Dog,
it
comes
as
God.
That
is
why
Kamal
has
published
such
a
post
that
God
is
with
me?
They
are
commenting
on
him
politically.
Majority
of
the
fans
are
saying
that
this
may
not
be
all
about
Kamal
Haasan's
pet
puppy.
It
is
about
Rachitha's
eviction
since
she
is
considered
as
Vijay
TV's
pet
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
On
the
other
side,
fans
mention
that
Maina
is
the
one
who
made
a
comment
about
Nai
Sekar
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
So
it
is
Maina
who
will
leave
this
week,
that
is
why
Kamal
is
showing
such
a
symbol.
Kamal
did
not
give
any
answer
about
these
public
opinions.
Let's
wait
and
watch
for
this
week's
eviction
to
get
a
clear
answer
for
Kamal
Haasan's
viral
dog
picture.