Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Will ADK Be The Final Contestant To Get Evicted This Season?

The
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
is
almost
nearing
its
end.
And
this
Sunday,
we
will
see
an
eviction,
which
will
be
the
last
eviction
of
the
season.
While
we
will
know
the
name
of
the
evicted
contestant
only
on
Sunday
when
Kamal
Haasan
announces
the
name,
the
predictions
on
who
will
get
evicted
from
the
house
is
making
the
rounds
on
social
media.
Accordingly,
it
is
predicted
that
ADK
will
get
evicted
from
the
house.
According
to
the
unofficial
polling
websites
and
the
media
reports
that
are
making
thr
rounds
on
social
media,
it
is
expected
that
ADK
will
get
the
exit
card.
But
let
us
wait
and
see
what
happens
on
Sunday
before
jumping
into
conclusions.
Amudhavanan
is
the
first
finalist
of
the
season
as
he
won
the
ticket
to
the
finale
in
a
previous
episode.
So,
he
is
not
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
as
the
housemates
are
not
permitted
to
vote
him
for
nomination.
Let
us
see
who
gets
to
leave
the
house
next.
Speaking
of
the
show,
the
latest
episodes
are
gaining
love
from
the
reality
show's
fans
as
the
previous
housemates
of
the
season,
who
got
evicted
in
earlier
weeks
have
made
an
entry
to
the
house
to
cheer
up
the
housemates.
On
Friday's
episode,
we
saw
the
entry
of
Robert
master,
and
witnessed
the
drama
that
unfolded
with
Azeem
after
Robert's
entry.
It
was
Rachitha
who
was
given
the
exit
card
previously
and
her
exit
from
the
house
did
not
make
her
fans
happy.
In
case
you
didn't
know,
the
show
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Televison
and
on
the
OTT
platform
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
streamer
also
airs
a
24/7
live
broadcast
of
the
show
for
fans
to
watch
it
whenever
they
want.
Stay
tuned
with
us
to
know
more
about
the
show
and
other
entertainment
updates.
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 13:43 [IST]