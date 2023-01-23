Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Everything About Remuneration Of Top Three Azeem, Vikraman, & Shivin Ganesan
Coming to the remuneration details of the contestants and the top three finalists, even though the runner-up and second runner-up have not received any cash prize, they have bagged a fancy remuneration.
Tamil
TV
actor
Mohammed
Azeem
won
the
title
trophy
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
season
in
the
grand
finale
that
was
held
on
January
22.
His
win
came
as
a
surprise
to
many
and
was
received
with
a
mixed
responses.
However,
fans
of
Azeem
are
happy
about
his
win
and
have
been
celebrating
since
yesterday.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
Final
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
A
set
of
fans
and
viewers
even
had
several
discussions
over
his
win
and
publicly
displayed
their
disappointment
about
the
same.
Azeem
Photo
Credit:
internet
The
winner
of
season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil,
Mohammed
Azeem,
along
with
the
cash
prize
of
Rs
50
Lakh
also
took
home
an
amount
between
Rs
20,000
and
Rs
25,000
per
day
in
the
form
of
remuneration,
for
taking
part
in
the
show.
The
total
amounts
to
about
Rs
23
Lakh
and
Rs
26.5
Lakh.
Vikraman
Photo
Credit:
internet
The
actor
and
political
spokesperson
Vikraman
Radhakrishnan
took
home
a
daily
remuneration
of
about
Rs
17,000,
which
accounts
for
Rs
18
Lakh.
Shivin
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
first
transgender
in
the
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
and
the
only
commoner
in
the
house
is
Shivin
Ganesan.
She
was
roped
in
for
the
show
for
a
daily
remuneration
of
about
Rs
22,000
which
amounts
to
a
total
of
Rs
23
Lakh.
Shivin
gained
so
much
popularity
and
a
huge
fan
following
through
the
Bigg
Boss
show.
Vikraman
Radhakrishnan
was
allegedly
deprived
of
the
title
trophy
due
to
his
political
affiliations,
opine
his
fans.
Mohammed
Azeem,
who
is
a
Tamil
TV
actor
not
only
won
the
show
but
also
recognition
that
he
never
got
earlier.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 15:55 [IST]