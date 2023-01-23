Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Everything About Remuneration Of Top Three Azeem, Vikraman, & Shivin Ganesan

Coming to the remuneration details of the contestants and the top three finalists, even though the runner-up and second runner-up have not received any cash prize, they have bagged a fancy remuneration.

Tamil TV actor Mohammed Azeem won the title trophy of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 season in the grand finale that was held on January 22. His win came as a surprise to many and was received with a mixed responses. However, fans of Azeem are happy about his win and have been celebrating since yesterday.

A set of fans and viewers even had several discussions over his win and publicly displayed their disappointment about the same. Coming to the remuneration details of the contestants and the top three finalists, even though the runner-up and second runner-up have not received any cash prize, they have bagged a fancy remuneration.

The winner of season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil, Mohammed Azeem, along with the cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh also took home an amount between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 per day in the form of remuneration, for taking part in the show. The total amounts to about Rs 23 Lakh and Rs 26.5 Lakh.

The actor and political spokesperson Vikraman Radhakrishnan took home a daily remuneration of about Rs 17,000, which accounts for Rs 18 Lakh.

The first transgender in the Tamil Bigg Boss and the only commoner in the house is Shivin Ganesan. She was roped in for the show for a daily remuneration of about Rs 22,000 which amounts to a total of Rs 23 Lakh.

Shivin gained so much popularity and a huge fan following through the Bigg Boss show. Vikraman Radhakrishnan was allegedly deprived of the title trophy due to his political affiliations, opine his fans. Mohammed Azeem, who is a Tamil TV actor not only won the show but also recognition that he never got earlier.