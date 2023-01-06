Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: Will Kathir Get Eliminated This Week?

The
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
has
almost
neared
its
end
and
we
are
seeing
contestants
getting
evicted
of
the
house
week
after
week.
While
we
will
know
the
name
of
the
evicted
contestant
only
when
host
Kamal
Haasan
announces
it
officially,
it
doesn't
stop
anyone
from
knowing
who
the
predicted
contestant
to
get
evicted
from
the
house.
Accordingly,
it
is
predicted
that
Kathir
will
be
the
next
person
to
get
evicted
from
the
house
as
he
has
received
the
minimal
number
of
votes
on
the
unofficial
polling
websites.
However,
let
us
wait
until
host
Kamal
Haasan
announces
the
officially
on
Sunday.
Going
by
the
reports
and
what
is
available
on
the
unofficial
polling
websites,
ADK,
Rachitha,
Shivin,
and
Vikraman
are
in
the
safe
zone.
Amuthavanan,
Kathiravan,
and
Nandini
are
in
a
danger
zone.
As
per
viewers'
predictions,
Kathiravan
is
likely
to
get
evicted
from
the
house
on
Sunday.
Meanwhile,
in
the
ticket
to
the
finale
task,
Amudhavanan
won
after
beating
Kathiravan
and
he
has
become
the
first
finalist
of
the
season.
After
being
the
house
for
13
weeks,
there
are
eight
contestants
in
the
house.
This
includes
ADK,
Amuthavanan,
Azeem,
Kathiravan,
Nandhini,
Rachitha,
Shivin,
and
Vikraman.
While
Amudhavanan
has
won
the
ticket,
one
housemate
will
be
evicted
on
Sunday.
From
the
promos
released
by
the
makers
on
Friday,
it
looks
like
a
grand
festival
will
be
organized
in
the
house
and
contestants
will
be
asked
to
give
awards
to
the
housemates.
In
the
promo,
it
has
been
revealed
that
Azeem
did
not
like
the
award
as
he
threw
away
the
stash
that
was
given
ti
him
by
Myna
Nandhini.
So,
it
looks
like
some
high-voltage
drama
is
awaited
tonight.
One
can
watch
it
in
Vijay
Television
from
Monday
to
Sunday.
Alternatively,
the
OTT
platform
Disney+
Hotstar
is
also
airing
the
show.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 17:15 [IST]