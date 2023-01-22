Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Ex-Housemate Rachitha Mahalakshmi Hints At The Possible Winner Of Season? Find Out!
The finale episode is currently going on air during the time of this report and ex-housemate Rachitha Mahalakshmi made an interesting post on her social media handle, ahead of the finale announcement of the winner.
The
grand
finale
episode
of
the
biggest
Tamil
Television
reality
shows
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
has
finally
come
to
an
end.
Several
speculations
surfaced
and
went
viral
on
social
media
accounts
on
the
internet
about
the
presumed
winner
and
runner-up
of
the
season.
Following
a
series
of
events,
tasks,
challenges,
and
eliminations,
Vikraman
Radhakrishnan,
Mohammed
Azeem,
and
the
first
transgender
contestant
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
show
Shivin
Ganesan
stood
as
the
top
three
finalists.The
finale
episode
is
currently
going
on
air
during
the
time
of
this
report
and
ex-housemate
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi
made
an
interesting
post
on
her
social
media
handle,
ahead
of
the
finale
announcement
of
the
winner.
Sharing
a
reel
of
herself
with
Shivin,
Rachitha
wrote,
"Most
precious
gift
given
by
"
BB"
to
me
"MY
SHIVIN"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
@shivinganesan
😘😘😘😘😘
Idhuku
apparo
all
u
get
is
love
love
love
nd
only
love........
Be
ready
to
receive
it
papaaaa......
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
#rachuvin"
(sic)
According
to
the
early
reports
based
on
internal
leaks,
Azeem
lifted
the
title
trophy
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6.
But,
if
ex-housemate
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi's
post
is
anything
to
go
by,
fans
of
Shivin
feel
excited
and
are
speculating
that
Shivin
will
create
history
by
winning
the
title
and
bringing
a
whole
lot
of
respect
to
the
community
she
represents.