Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Makers Keep Deets Under The Wraps; Fans Wonder Who Will Win The Show

The show makers and program producers have taken stringent steps to ensure that no detail about the finale is leaked online. They have succeeded in keeping everything under wraps, ahead of the finale.

Kamal Haasan Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Photo Credit: Internet

The curtains are all set to draw on the biggest Tamil TV reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 in a couple of hours. Hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, the season 6 finale is going to premiere on Vijay TV at 6 pm on January 22. The finale will simultaneously stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

After 106 days inside the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil house, only three contestants are competing for the title. Vikraman, Azeem, and Shivin are the top three contestants of the season.

Vikraman Radhakrishnan Photo Credit: Internet

Vikraman Radhakrishnan, who entered the house as the first contestant of the season is an active youngster who is a spokesman for Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi political party. Although he was alleged to have backing from the political industry, he won the hearts of the viewers and created a huge fan base for himself.

Mohammed Azeem Photo Credit: Internet

Mohammed Azeem is a television actor in the Tamil industry. He rose to popularity by portraying various characters in serials like Maya, Pagal Nilavi, Deivam Thandu Veedu, Kadaikutty Singam, and etc. He has a good chance of winning the title as fans are divided between him and Vikraman.

Shivin Ganesan Photo Credit: Internet

Another finalist is Shivin Ganesan, a transgender. This season marks the entry of a transgender contestant, who is a model-cum-teacher. Shivin was offered an excellent opportunity in the form of the game show where she got to present herself and the community to the entire world. Shivin has a great fan following among the people, and a section of the followers want Shivin to lift the trophy and set a new benchmark.

The season began on October 9 with as many as 21 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. The contestants included several personalities from the movie, political, YouTube, and Tamil Television industries.

Fans of the finalists and viewers of the show are eager to watch the final episode. Most fans earlier supported Vikraman but Azeem and Shivin also have a high chance of lifting the season's trophy. If Shivin wins the title, it will be a phenomenal event for her community, and the reality show.