Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Makers Keep Deets Under The Wraps; Fans Wonder Who Will Win The Show

The
curtains
are
all
set
to
draw
on
the
biggest
Tamil
TV
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
in
a
couple
of
hours.
Hosted
by
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan,
the
season
6
finale
is
going
to
premiere
on
Vijay
TV
at
6
pm
on
January
22.
The
finale
will
simultaneously
stream
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
After
106
days
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Tamil
house,
only
three
contestants
are
competing
for
the
title.
The
show
makers
and
program
producers
have
taken
stringent
steps
to
ensure
that
no
detail
about
the
finale
is
leaked
online.
They
have
succeeded
in
keeping
everything
under
wraps,
ahead
of
the
finale.
Vikraman,
Azeem,
and
Shivin
are
the
top
three
contestants
of
the
season.
Vikraman
Radhakrishnan
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Vikraman
Radhakrishnan,
who
entered
the
house
as
the
first
contestant
of
the
season
is
an
active
youngster
who
is
a
spokesman
for
Viduthalai
Chiruthaigal
Katchi
political
party.
Although
he
was
alleged
to
have
backing
from
the
political
industry,
he
won
the
hearts
of
the
viewers
and
created
a
huge
fan
base
for
himself.
Mohammed
Azeem
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Mohammed
Azeem
is
a
television
actor
in
the
Tamil
industry.
He
rose
to
popularity
by
portraying
various
characters
in
serials
like
Maya,
Pagal
Nilavi,
Deivam
Thandu
Veedu,
Kadaikutty
Singam,
and
etc.
He
has
a
good
chance
of
winning
the
title
as
fans
are
divided
between
him
and
Vikraman.
Shivin
Ganesan
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Another
finalist
is
Shivin
Ganesan,
a
transgender.
This
season
marks
the
entry
of
a
transgender
contestant,
who
is
a
model-cum-teacher.
Shivin
was
offered
an
excellent
opportunity
in
the
form
of
the
game
show
where
she
got
to
present
herself
and
the
community
to
the
entire
world.
Shivin
has
a
great
fan
following
among
the
people,
and
a
section
of
the
followers
want
Shivin
to
lift
the
trophy
and
set
a
new
benchmark.
The
season
began
on
October
9
with
as
many
as
21
contestants
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
The
contestants
included
several
personalities
from
the
movie,
political,
YouTube,
and
Tamil
Television
industries.
Fans
of
the
finalists
and
viewers
of
the
show
are
eager
to
watch
the
final
episode.
Most
fans
earlier
supported
Vikraman
but
Azeem
and
Shivin
also
have
a
high
chance
of
lifting
the
season's
trophy.
If
Shivin
wins
the
title,
it
will
be
a
phenomenal
event
for
her
community,
and
the
reality
show.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 13:07 [IST]