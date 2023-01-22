Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 3 Reasons Why Kamal Haasan Hosted Season Is Disappointing

The
first
season
of
Bigg
Boss,
hosted
by
Kamal
in
2017,
created
a
sort
of
craze
about
the
show
among
viewers
in
subsequent
years.
As
the
6th
season
of
Bigg
Boss
comes
to
an
end
today,
let's
rewind
the
events
so
far.
The
6th
season
of
Bigg
Boss
started
airing
on
October
9
last
year
and
will
end
today.
Kamal
is
hosting
this
show
for
the
6th
consecutive
season.
This
season
features
GP
Muthu,
Transgender
Shivin
Ganesan,
Asal
Kolar,
Nivashini,
Quincy,
Shanthi,
VJ
Maheshwari,
Azim,
Robert
Master,
ADK,
Azeem,
Janani,
Kathiravan,
Manikanda,
Rachita,
Ayesha,
Sherin
Sham,
Tiktok
celebrity
Thanalakshmi,
Ram
Ramasamy,
and
Vikraman
participated.
Then
Maina
Nandini
participated
as
a
wild
card
entry.
Bigg
Boss,
which
usually
focuses
on
celebrities,
gave
a
chance
to
transgender
Namitha
Marimuthu
for
the
first
time
last
time.
But
he
left
due
to
ill
health.
Meanwhile,
an
announcement
was
made
that
people
can
also
participate
this
time.
Transgender
Shivin
Ganesan
was
introduced
as
a
contestant
to
popular
Thanalakshmi
people
through
Tik
Tok
while
many
people
applied.
The
first
week's
task
was
hailed
by
many
as
the
best
of
the
captaincy
tasks.
GP
Muthu,
Janani
and
Shanti
participated
in
this.
Hold
the
large
clock
as
the
clock
face
and
do
not
let
go
as
it
spins.
GP
Muthu,
who
participated
despite
his
ill
health,
won.
Even
though
the
task
was
done
after
that,
there
were
mostly
disagreements.
Contestant
Manikanda
Rajesh
has
been
chosen
as
the
captain
more
times
this
season
than
in
the
previous
seasons
of
Bigg
Boss.
He
played
for
12
weeks
and
captained
for
4
weeks.
Following
this,
Maina
Nandini
captained
3
times,
Azeem,
GB
Muthu,
Quincy,
ATK,
Amudavanan.
In
the
9th
week
a
task
was
given
to
play
with
fictional
characters
focusing
on
movie
characters.
It
featured
ATK
as
Nithyananda,
Maina
Nandini
as
Nai
Shekhar
Vadivelu,
Shivin
as
Jagan
Mohini,
Thanalakshmi
as
Nesamani
Vadivelu,
Kathiravan
as
Michael
Jackson
and
Ayesha
as
Manmadan
Simbu.
Similarly,
Vikraman
as
stranger
Vikram,
Janani
as
Arathu
Anandhi,
Ram
as
Raghuvaran,
Azeem
as
Sivaji,
Amudavanan
as
MR
Radha,
Manikanda
as
Balaya
and
Rachita
as
Saroja
Devi
gave
their
best
performances.
Janani,
Ram,
Asin,
Shivin,
Robert,
Rachita,
Vikraman,
Amudavanan
and
Quincy
went
to
the
Bigg
Boss
Jail
for
the
task
in
Bigg
Boss.
Similarly,
Vikraman,
Janani,
Niwashini,
Quincy,
Ayesha,
Ram,
Azeem
and
Thanalakshmi
were
caught
in
the
banana
bed
punishment.
For
the
first
time
in
the
history
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss,
prize
money
was
introduced
twice
in
the
name
of
Pangamutai
and
Pangabetti.
On
the
100th
day,
Kathiravan
left
with
Rs.3
lakhs
and
on
the
103rd
day,
Amudavanan
left
with
Rs.11.75
lakhs.
Bigg
Boss
9th
week
double
eviction
took
place.
Ram
Ramasamy
was
evicted
in
the
first
eviction
and
Ayesha
was
evicted
in
the
second
eviction.
This
is
the
most
boring
season
of
Bigg
Boss
history
with
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
hosting
the
show.
The
important
reason
is
the
number
of
interesting
contestants
is
too
less
when
compared
to
other
seasons.
Most
of
the
contestants
were
not
playing
the
game
seriously
except
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Azeem,
Amudhavanan,
Manikandan,
Dhanalakshmi
and
Rachitha.