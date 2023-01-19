Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: ADK Wants THIS Contestant To Win & Agrees Doing A Campaign For Him!

"I was awestruck by Vikraman's intellectual question and unexpected answer to the people in front of him. All these days I have been living like a rabbit next to a lion without knowing it." says ADK

ADK who walked out of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 have revealed a lot of information about Vikraman and Azeem.

For the first time, ADK has given an explanation for his first post about Vikraman after the Bigg Boss show.

ADK says that he was shocked after watching Vikraman's old videos after the Bigg Boss show.

After leaving Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 last week, ADK was answering questions from fans on Vijay TV and Disney Hotstar live for the first time. This is usually a weekly ritual. Each week's exiting contestants answer questions from fans in live. In that way, when ADK came live for the first time, many of his fans were raising various questions on social media. Starting from who will win the title, he was asked various questions about the Bigg Boss house, what he liked and disliked.

After that, ADK spoke openly about Vikraman in an interview to a media portal. Even though he said goodbye to everyone while leaving Bigg Boss, he did not see Vikraman alone. This raised several questions. ADK had already explained about it. When he was in a different state of mind at that time, the act might have happened without my knowledge, but he mentioned that Vikraman is his friend.

Subsequently, he compared Vikraman to a lion and published a post on his social media page saying that he treated him like a rabbit and did not know that he was living with the lion all these days. He has given an explanation about it. "Seeing Vikraman inside the Bigg Boss house I don't really know what kind of person he is outside and what background he comes from. I used to talk in a way only that he is a competitor like me. But the very next day after coming out of Bigg Boss, I watched Vikraman's old videos.

I was awestruck by Vikraman's intellectual question and unexpected answer to the people in front of him. All these days I have been living like a rabbit next to a lion without knowing it. That is why I said that I am proud of my friend. Apart from that, whoever wins the title between Vikraman and Azeem, I will be happy." says ADK.