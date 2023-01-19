Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: ADK Wants THIS Contestant To Win & Agrees Doing A Campaign For Him!

ADK
who
walked
out
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
6
have
revealed
a
lot
of
information
about
Vikraman
and
Azeem.
For
the
first
time,
ADK
has
given
an
explanation
for
his
first
post
about
Vikraman
after
the
Bigg
Boss
show.
ADK
says
that
he
was
shocked
after
watching
Vikraman's
old
videos
after
the
Bigg
Boss
show.
After
leaving
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
last
week,
ADK
was
answering
questions
from
fans
on
Vijay
TV
and
Disney
Hotstar
live
for
the
first
time.
This
is
usually
a
weekly
ritual.
Each
week's
exiting
contestants
answer
questions
from
fans
in
live.
In
that
way,
when
ADK
came
live
for
the
first
time,
many
of
his
fans
were
raising
various
questions
on
social
media.
Starting
from
who
will
win
the
title,
he
was
asked
various
questions
about
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
what
he
liked
and
disliked.
After
that,
ADK
spoke
openly
about
Vikraman
in
an
interview
to
a
media
portal.
Even
though
he
said
goodbye
to
everyone
while
leaving
Bigg
Boss,
he
did
not
see
Vikraman
alone.
This
raised
several
questions.
ADK
had
already
explained
about
it.
When
he
was
in
a
different
state
of
mind
at
that
time,
the
act
might
have
happened
without
my
knowledge,
but
he
mentioned
that
Vikraman
is
his
friend.
Subsequently,
he
compared
Vikraman
to
a
lion
and
published
a
post
on
his
social
media
page
saying
that
he
treated
him
like
a
rabbit
and
did
not
know
that
he
was
living
with
the
lion
all
these
days.
He
has
given
an
explanation
about
it.
"Seeing
Vikraman
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
I
don't
really
know
what
kind
of
person
he
is
outside
and
what
background
he
comes
from.
I
used
to
talk
in
a
way
only
that
he
is
a
competitor
like
me.
But
the
very
next
day
after
coming
out
of
Bigg
Boss,
I
watched
Vikraman's
old
videos.
I
was
awestruck
by
Vikraman's
intellectual
question
and
unexpected
answer
to
the
people
in
front
of
him.
All
these
days
I
have
been
living
like
a
rabbit
next
to
a
lion
without
knowing
it.
That
is
why
I
said
that
I
am
proud
of
my
friend.
Apart
from
that,
whoever
wins
the
title
between
Vikraman
and
Azeem,
I
will
be
happy."
says
ADK.