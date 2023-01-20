Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Amudhavanan Left The House With Briefcase; Netizens Calls It A Smart Move!

Final
Days
Of
Bigg
Boss
The
Bigg
Boss
season
6
show
is
going
into
its
last
phase
with
6
contestants
in
the
finale
for
the
title
winner.
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Aseem,
Kathir,
Amudavanan
and
Maina
were
the
6
who
qualified
for
the
finals
and
Kathir
walked
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
a
bag
of
money.
Who
Will
Take
The
Box?
After
this,
Bigg
Boss
gave
another
chance
to
the
5
people
in
the
title
winner
race
with
a
cash
box.
While
Bigg
Boss
had
announced
that
a
willing
contestant
can
walk
out
with
the
cash
box
in
the
garden
area,
now
one
is
said
to
have
taken
it
away.
Amudhavanan
Or
Shivin?
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
which
started
on
October
9
is
coming
to
an
end
this
week.
This
season
only
6
people
qualified
for
the
finals
namely
Vikraman,
Aseem,
Shivin,
Maina,
Amudavanan
and
Kathir.
But
in
an
unexpected
twist,
Kathir
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
a
cash
bag
of
Rs.3
lakhs.
Bigg
Boss
has
given
another
chance
to
the
other
5
contestants
who
have
qualified
for
the
final.
This
time,
Bigg
Boss
placed
the
money
box
in
the
garden
area
and
kept
adding
its
value
every
time.
Fans
were
eagerly
waiting
to
see
who
would
take
advantage
of
this
opportunity
given
by
Bigg
Boss
and
leave.
Vikraman
and
Aseem,
who
are
sure
to
win
the
title,
don't
even
think
about
the
cash
box.
But
Amudavanan,
Maina
and
Shivin
were
a
bit
confused.
Amudhu
Lifts
13
Lakhs
At
the
same
time,
Amudhavanan
said
that
he
has
decided
that
the
value
of
the
cash
box
is
more
than
10
lakhs.
And
finally
that
seems
to
have
happened.
As
the
value
of
the
money
box
continued
to
increase,
Amuda
is
said
to
have
hit
the
buzzer
when
it
reached
13
lakhs.
As
a
result,
Amudavanan
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
13
lakh
rupees
in
the
cash
box.
Smart
Move
Since
the
beginning
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
6,
Amudhavanan
has
been
playing
frantically
in
all
kinds
of
competitions.
Amudha's
performance
in
the
physical
task
was
on
another
level.
He
also
kept
the
housemates
entertained
by
doing
comedy.
Mainly
when
was
expected
to
be
evicted,
he
showed
up
his
mass
by
winning
the
Ticket
to
Finale
task
in
the
same
week
and
qualified
directly
for
the
final.
Fans
are
also
saying
that
it
is
a
samrt
decision
for
Amudha
to
step
into
the
final
race
after
crossing
many
hurdles
and
leaving
with
a
cash
box
of
13
lakhs.