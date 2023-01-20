Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Amudhavanan Left The House With Briefcase; Netizens Calls It A Smart Move!

Final Days Of Bigg Boss

The Bigg Boss season 6 show is going into its last phase with 6 contestants in the finale for the title winner.

Vikraman, Shivin, Aseem, Kathir, Amudavanan and Maina were the 6 who qualified for the finals and Kathir walked out of the Bigg Boss house with a bag of money.

Who Will Take The Box?

After this, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the 5 people in the title winner race with a cash box.

While Bigg Boss had announced that a willing contestant can walk out with the cash box in the garden area, now one is said to have taken it away.

Amudhavanan Or Shivin?

Bigg Boss Season 6 which started on October 9 is coming to an end this week. This season only 6 people qualified for the finals namely Vikraman, Aseem, Shivin, Maina, Amudavanan and Kathir. But in an unexpected twist, Kathir left the Bigg Boss house with a cash bag of Rs.3 lakhs. Bigg Boss has given another chance to the other 5 contestants who have qualified for the final.

This time, Bigg Boss placed the money box in the garden area and kept adding its value every time. Fans were eagerly waiting to see who would take advantage of this opportunity given by Bigg Boss and leave. Vikraman and Aseem, who are sure to win the title, don't even think about the cash box. But Amudavanan, Maina and Shivin were a bit confused.

Amudhu Lifts 13 Lakhs

At the same time, Amudhavanan said that he has decided that the value of the cash box is more than 10 lakhs. And finally that seems to have happened. As the value of the money box continued to increase, Amuda is said to have hit the buzzer when it reached 13 lakhs. As a result, Amudavanan left the Bigg Boss house with 13 lakh rupees in the cash box.

Smart Move

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss Season 6, Amudhavanan has been playing frantically in all kinds of competitions. Amudha's performance in the physical task was on another level. He also kept the housemates entertained by doing comedy. Mainly when was expected to be evicted, he showed up his mass by winning the Ticket to Finale task in the same week and qualified directly for the final. Fans are also saying that it is a samrt decision for Amudha to step into the final race after crossing many hurdles and leaving with a cash box of 13 lakhs.