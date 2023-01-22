Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Leaks Suggest Mohammed Azeem As The Title Winner Of The Reality Show! Find Out!

So
finally
the
suspense
around
the
title
winner
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
is
nearly
out.
According
to
the
latest
leaked
information,
Mohammed
Azeem
is
the
contestant
to
have
lifted
the
finale
trophy
after
the
host,
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
raised
his
hand.
Azeem's
fans
are
celebrating
the
occasion
already
and
have
started
bombarding
the
social
media
platforms
with
mixed
posts.
However,
the
fans
of
the
Tamil
TV
actor
are
happy
about
the
leaked
information
and
have
crossed
their
fingers
to
realize
it
toward
the
end
of
the
episode.
After
the
top
five
finalists
were
offered
suitcase
prize
money
to
walk
out
from
the
show
with
a
good
amount,
Vikraman
Radha
Krishnan,
Mohammed
Azeem,
and
transgender,
the
first
commoner
in
the
season,
Shivin
Ganesan
stood
as
the
top
three
contestants.
Although
the
finale
trophy
was
said
to
have
been
inclined
towards
Vikraman,
Azeem
is
reportedly
said
to
have
lifted
it
along
with
a
whopping
cash
prize.
While
Vikraman's
fans
are
claiming
that
he
is
the
title
winner
on
one
side,
Azeem's
fans
are
making
the
hashtag
title
winner
Azeem
viral
as
if
they
have
leased
the
title
of
Bigg
Boss
for
him.
Caught
between
them,
Shivin's
fans
are
trending
her
as
"Angel
Shivin" and
"Justice
For
Shivin"
and
getting
votes.
To
put
a
full
stop
to
all
these,
the
official
announcement
will
be
made
soon.
But
stron
sources
from
the
shooting
floor
says,
"Azeem
lifts
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
Title
Winner
trophy!"