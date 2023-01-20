Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 'Aram Vellum' - Nivashini Hints Vikraman's Victory & Raises Her Hand!
Nivashini who is sitting with a cup of coffee in her hand, called Vikraman and said, "Vikku.. It's 11 lakh now." Wheareas Vikraman just replied her just with a simple smile without bothering about the cash prize.
Born
and
brought
up
in
Singapore,
Nivashini
currently
resides
in
Chennai.
Bigg
Boss
season
6
on
Vijay
TV
starts
on
9th
October.
This
time
21
contestants
have
participated.
In
the
beginning,
the
one
who
attracted
the
attention
of
many
was
model
beauty
Nivashini.
With
her
father
and
mother
separated,
Nivashini
grew
up
in
her
mother's
embrace.
Her
mother's
native
is
Paramakudi.
Nivashini
also
has
an
elder
sister
named
Praveena.
Passion
For
Cinema
Nivashini
completed
her
schooling
at
Damai
High
School
in
Singapore
and
then
her
college
at
London
Goldsmiths
University
in
England.
Nivashini
has
been
very
interested
in
cinema
since
childhood.
She
has
traveled
to
many
places.
She
has
taken
various
photoshoots
of
herself
and
uploaded
them
on
social
media.
Seeing
this,
many
followers
followed
her.
And
to
encourage
her,
Nivashini
became
active
on
social
media.
She
Is
A
Kamal
Haasan
Fan
Nivashini,
who
has
acted
in
web
series
and
short
films
in
Singapore,
recently
got
an
opportunity
to
work
as
an
assistant
director
in
a
web
series.
Nivashini
is
also
a
fashion
designer.
She
has
also
worked
with
Cantino
Media
and
Awfully
Chocolate.
Nivashini
was
in
a
long-term
relationship.
But
it
didn't
last.
For
some
reason
the
relationship
ended.
Nivasini
director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
is
a
big
fan
of
superstar
Kamal
Haasan.
Entering
Bigg
Boss
was
a
dream
come
true
moment
for
him.
The
Asal
Friednship
Nivashini
spent
more
time
with
Asal
than
with
her
fellow
contestants.
While
many
contestants
were
making
the
same
allegations
against
her,
their
actions
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
caused
a
lot
of
controversy
on
social
media.
Nivashini
has
given
an
explanation
for
the
comments
that
have
been
circulating
about
her.
She
said,
"I
didn't
know
who
Asal
was
in
the
beginning.
I
have
only
listened
to
his
Jorthala
song.
After
that
it
was
while
talking
to
him
that
I
started
to
know
about
his
efforts
and
the
problems
he
faced.
Similarly,
I
did
not
have
that
much
friendship
with
anyone
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
My
fellow
contestants
teased
me
about
my
eating
habits
earlier.
Only
after
that
I
started
eating
alone.
Then
Asal
would
accompany
me.
We
would
talk
a
lot
about
his
project,
each
song,
and
the
way
things
went
out.
Seeing
this,
many
people
have
even
started
making
rumors
that
we
both
are
in
love.
Similarly,
it
was
very
difficult
to
see
many
memes
published
about
the
way
the
Asal
behaved.
Asal
was
being
casual
with
everyone,
not
just
me.
I
was
with
Asal
as
if
we
were
friends
in
our
town
without
gender
discrimination.
That's
why
I
was
sad
when
Asal
left."
Support
for
Vikraman
Nivashini
got
evicted
few
weeks
ago
and
gave
a
re-entry
to
the
Bigg
Boss
House
again
to
cheer
up
the
finalists
of
the
season.
In
such
a
situation,
a
video
is
leaked
on
the
internet.
In
it,
Nivashini
who
is
sitting
with
a
cup
of
coffee
in
her
hand,
called
Vikraman
and
said,
"Vikku..
It's
11
lakh
now."
Wheareas
Vikraman
just
replied
her
just
with
a
simple
smile
without
bothering
about
the
cash
prize
in
the
briefcase.
Seeing
this
Nivashini
got
excited
and
said,
"Aram
Vellum"
(Truth
will
win).
It
was
Vikraman's
puch
line
that
he
often
used
often
at
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
his
supporters
are
also
using
it
on
social
media.
Seeing
this
video,
Vikrman
fans
celebrate
the
moment
saying
that
Nivashini
supports
Vikraman
and
she
wants
him
to
win
the
title.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 15:11 [IST]