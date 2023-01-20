Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 'Aram Vellum' - Nivashini Hints Vikraman's Victory & Raises Her Hand!

Singapore To Chennai

Born and brought up in Singapore, Nivashini currently resides in Chennai.

Bigg Boss season 6 on Vijay TV starts on 9th October. This time 21 contestants have participated. In the beginning, the one who attracted the attention of many was model beauty Nivashini.

Born and brought up in Singapore, Niwashini (24) currently resides in Chennai. With her father and mother separated, Nivashini grew up in her mother's embrace. Her mother's native is Paramakudi. Nivashini also has an elder sister named Praveena.

Passion For Cinema

Nivashini completed her schooling at Damai High School in Singapore and then her college at London Goldsmiths University in England.

Nivashini has been very interested in cinema since childhood. She has traveled to many places. She has taken various photoshoots of herself and uploaded them on social media. Seeing this, many followers followed her. And to encourage her, Nivashini became active on social media.

She Is A Kamal Haasan Fan

Nivashini, who has acted in web series and short films in Singapore, recently got an opportunity to work as an assistant director in a web series. Nivashini is also a fashion designer. She has also worked with Cantino Media and Awfully Chocolate.

Nivashini was in a long-term relationship. But it didn't last. For some reason the relationship ended.

Nivasini director Gautham Vasudev Menon is a big fan of superstar Kamal Haasan. Entering Bigg Boss was a dream come true moment for him.

The Asal Friednship

Nivashini spent more time with Asal than with her fellow contestants. While many contestants were making the same allegations against her, their actions inside the Bigg Boss house caused a lot of controversy on social media.

Nivashini has given an explanation for the comments that have been circulating about her. She said, "I didn't know who Asal was in the beginning. I have only listened to his Jorthala song. After that it was while talking to him that I started to know about his efforts and the problems he faced. Similarly, I did not have that much friendship with anyone in the Bigg Boss house. My fellow contestants teased me about my eating habits earlier.

Only after that I started eating alone. Then Asal would accompany me. We would talk a lot about his project, each song, and the way things went out. Seeing this, many people have even started making rumors that we both are in love.

Similarly, it was very difficult to see many memes published about the way the Asal behaved. Asal was being casual with everyone, not just me. I was with Asal as if we were friends in our town without gender discrimination. That's why I was sad when Asal left."

Support for Vikraman

Nivashini got evicted few weeks ago and gave a re-entry to the Bigg Boss House again to cheer up the finalists of the season. In such a situation, a video is leaked on the internet. In it, Nivashini who is sitting with a cup of coffee in her hand, called Vikraman and said, "Vikku.. It's 11 lakh now." Wheareas Vikraman just replied her just with a simple smile without bothering about the cash prize in the briefcase. Seeing this Nivashini got excited and said, "Aram Vellum" (Truth will win). It was Vikraman's puch line that he often used often at the Bigg Boss house and his supporters are also using it on social media. Seeing this video, Vikrman fans celebrate the moment saying that Nivashini supports Vikraman and she wants him to win the title.