Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Azeem's Brother Reveals Reason Behind His Son's Absence, Says 'I Couldn't...'

Azeem's
Younger
Brother
Adil
Reveals
The
Truth
The
information
that
Azeem's
brother
Adil
has
said
about
why
Azeem's
son
did
not
come
to
meet
him
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
is
now
going
viral
on
social
media.
Bigg
Boss
is
now
nearing
its
finale.
So
far,
GP
Muthu,
Meti
Oli
Shanthi,
Asal
Kolar,
Sherina,
Nivashini,
Robert,
Quincy,
Janani,
Ram,
Ayesha,
Dhanalakshmi,
Manikandan,
Rachitha,
ADK
and
Kathiravan
have
left
the
show.
Kamal
Roasts
Azeem
Regularly
In
this
last
week's
show,
ADK
and
Kathiravan
were
out.
Azeem,
who
has
been
in
controversy
this
season,
was
not
nominated
last
week.
Even
though
he
was
not
nominated,
he
was
roasted
by
Kamal
Haasan
this
week
as
it
is
the
case
every
week.
Azeem
Shows
His
True
Color
Although
he
has
been
nominated
many
times
so
far,
he
has
been
protected
by
getting
more
votes
each
time
by
his
fans.
Even
though
he
is
playing
aggressively,
some
people
are
supporting
him
as
he
is
truly
showing
his
qualities
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
It
was
in
this
situation
that
the
families
of
all
the
contestants
came
from
outside
to
meet
the
contestants
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Questions
For
Adil
In
this
situation,
Azeem's
younger
brother
recently
came
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
After
that,
he
had
given
a
interview
to
a
popular
news
portal.
In
that
interview,
he
was
asked,
"How
did
Azeem
feel
when
he
stayed
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
for
so
many
days
and
did
not
see
his
son?" and
"How
did
Azeem
feel
when
Manikandan,
Amudhavanan
and
Myna
children
came
during
the
Freeze
task?"
Is
It
Azeem's
Ex-Wife's
Decision?
Azeem's
younger
brother
Adil
replied,
"Azeem
even
told
about
this
to
the
camera
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
Kamal
Haasan.
No
one
can
match
the
affection
of
his
son.
He
expected
it
but
we
were
unable
to
bring
his
son
into
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
But
Azeem
understood
that
too
and
behaved
accordingly."
When
the
interviewer
asked
if
it
was
a
decision
made
by
Azeem's
first
wife,
Adil
replied,
"There
is
no
such
thing,
you
know
that
he
only
meets
his
son
on
Sundays.
I
met
him
inside
Bigg
Boss
house
on
Wednesday
and
Thursday,
so
I
couldn't
bring
Azeem's
son
during
that
time.
Likewise,
his
son
had
a
cold,
so
we
left
him
without
disturbing
much.
However,
we
asked
his
ex-wife
and
she
said
no
for
the
same
reason."