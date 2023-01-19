Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Azeem's Brother Reveals Reason Behind His Son's Absence, Says 'I Couldn't...'

Azeem's Younger Brother Adil Reveals The Truth

The information that Azeem's brother Adil has said about why Azeem's son did not come to meet him in the Bigg Boss house is now going viral on social media. Bigg Boss is now nearing its finale. So far, GP Muthu, Meti Oli Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, Nivashini, Robert, Quincy, Janani, Ram, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Manikandan, Rachitha, ADK and Kathiravan have left the show.

Kamal Roasts Azeem Regularly

In this last week's show, ADK and Kathiravan were out. Azeem, who has been in controversy this season, was not nominated last week. Even though he was not nominated, he was roasted by Kamal Haasan this week as it is the case every week.

Azeem Shows His True Color

Although he has been nominated many times so far, he has been protected by getting more votes each time by his fans. Even though he is playing aggressively, some people are supporting him as he is truly showing his qualities in the Bigg Boss house. It was in this situation that the families of all the contestants came from outside to meet the contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Questions For Adil

In this situation, Azeem's younger brother recently came to the Bigg Boss house. After that, he had given a interview to a popular news portal. In that interview, he was asked, "How did Azeem feel when he stayed inside the Bigg Boss house for so many days and did not see his son?" and "How did Azeem feel when Manikandan, Amudhavanan and Myna children came during the Freeze task?"

Is It Azeem's Ex-Wife's Decision?

Azeem's younger brother Adil replied, "Azeem even told about this to the camera in the Bigg Boss house and Kamal Haasan. No one can match the affection of his son. He expected it but we were unable to bring his son into the Bigg Boss house. But Azeem understood that too and behaved accordingly."

When the interviewer asked if it was a decision made by Azeem's first wife, Adil replied, "There is no such thing, you know that he only meets his son on Sundays. I met him inside Bigg Boss house on Wednesday and Thursday, so I couldn't bring Azeem's son during that time. Likewise, his son had a cold, so we left him without disturbing much. However, we asked his ex-wife and she said no for the same reason."