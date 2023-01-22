Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 'Azeem's Statement Is A Complete Lie' - Shanavas Reveals Truth At Last Moment!

The information given by Aloor Shanavas about Azeem has shocked everyone. "As he said, he is not my sister's son. I don't know why he said that. I don't have an elder sister, I have only one younger brother."

Azeem said in Bigg Boss house that his uncle Aloor Shanavas is an MLA. At this very last moment of the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Grand Finale, the MLA Aloor Shanavas himself has opened his mouth and reveals that Azeem's statement is a complete lie.

The show Bigg Boss has reached its final stage. Currently Vikraman, Shivin and Azeem are the only three contestants inside the house, who will be the title winner of Bigg Boss Season 6 show? The answer for this most wanted question will be out in a few hours officially.

In this case, regarding Azeem who is in the list of final contestants of the Bigg Boss show, Tamilnadu MLA Aloor Shanavas has given the information at the last moment, confirming that Azeem lied inside the Bigg Boss house.

During a Bigg Boss task, Azeem indirectly threatened Vikraman by saying, "He won't come to me. My uncle is also an MLA." So when the question was raised as to who the MLA was, it was revealed that Aloor Shanavas was a politician with a relationship with Azeem.

In this case, the information given by Aloor Shanavas about Azeem has shocked everyone. "Azeem, who is a contestant in Bigg Boss, is from our village, and at the same time I know him very well, even from afar. But as he said, he is not my sister's son. I don't know why he said that. I don't have an elder sister, I have only one younger brother, how can he be my elder sister's son when that's the case?"

But at the same time, when Aloor Shanavas said about Vikraman, "I have never seen this show, I only watch the clippings that are released from time to time, Vikraman belongs my political party and is a good person." And he posted on his Twitter, "Comrade Vikraman, who emerged with principled determination in accordance with the lines of leader Thirumavalavan, 'We will turn every available opportunity as tools and play in the field for the liberation of the last human being.' will win!"

It is noteworthy that the leader of the 'Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi' Thirumavalavan had already said on his Twitter page that everyone should vote Vikraman and make him win the Bigg Boss Title. Following this, MLA Aloor Shanavas' statement at the last moment, is adding strength to Vikraman? A doubt has arisen.