Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 'Azeem's Statement Is A Complete Lie' - Shanavas Reveals Truth At Last Moment!
The information given by Aloor Shanavas about Azeem has shocked everyone. "As he said, he is not my sister's son. I don't know why he said that. I don't have an elder sister, I have only one younger brother."
Azeem
said
in
Bigg
Boss
house
that
his
uncle
Aloor
Shanavas
is
an
MLA.
At
this
very
last
moment
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Tamil
Grand
Finale,
the
MLA
Aloor
Shanavas
himself
has
opened
his
mouth
and
reveals
that
Azeem's
statement
is
a
complete
lie.
The
show
Bigg
Boss
has
reached
its
final
stage.
Currently
Vikraman,
Shivin
and
Azeem
are
the
only
three
contestants
inside
the
house,
who
will
be
the
title
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
show?
The
answer
for
this
most
wanted
question
will
be
out
in
a
few
hours
officially.
In
this
case,
regarding
Azeem
who
is
in
the
list
of
final
contestants
of
the
Bigg
Boss
show,
Tamilnadu
MLA
Aloor
Shanavas
has
given
the
information
at
the
last
moment,
confirming
that
Azeem
lied
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
During
a
Bigg
Boss
task,
Azeem
indirectly
threatened
Vikraman
by
saying,
"He
won't
come
to
me.
My
uncle
is
also
an
MLA." So
when
the
question
was
raised
as
to
who
the
MLA
was,
it
was
revealed
that
Aloor
Shanavas
was
a
politician
with
a
relationship
with
Azeem.
In
this
case,
the
information
given
by
Aloor
Shanavas
about
Azeem
has
shocked
everyone.
"Azeem,
who
is
a
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss,
is
from
our
village,
and
at
the
same
time
I
know
him
very
well,
even
from
afar.
But
as
he
said,
he
is
not
my
sister's
son.
I
don't
know
why
he
said
that.
I
don't
have
an
elder
sister,
I
have
only
one
younger
brother,
how
can
he
be
my
elder
sister's
son
when
that's
the
case?"
என்னப்பா
அசீம்
இப்ப
இதுக்கு
என்ன
பதில்
சொல்லப்
போறீங்க?
But
at
the
same
time,
when
Aloor
Shanavas
said
about
Vikraman,
"I
have
never
seen
this
show,
I
only
watch
the
clippings
that
are
released
from
time
to
time,
Vikraman
belongs
my
political
party
and
is
a
good
person."
And
he
posted
on
his
Twitter,
"Comrade
Vikraman,
who
emerged
with
principled
determination
in
accordance
with
the
lines
of
leader
Thirumavalavan,
'We
will
turn
every
available
opportunity
as
tools
and
play
in
the
field
for
the
liberation
of
the
last
human
being.' will
win!"
It
is
noteworthy
that
the
leader
of
the
'Viduthalai
Chiruthaigal
Katchi' Thirumavalavan
had
already
said
on
his
Twitter
page
that
everyone
should
vote
Vikraman
and
make
him
win
the
Bigg
Boss
Title.
Following
this,
MLA
Aloor
Shanavas'
statement
at
the
last
moment,
is
adding
strength
to
Vikraman?
A
doubt
has
arisen.