Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Azeem Wins The Title! But Kamal Haasan says 'Aram Vellum'!

While Vikraman's fans are claiming that he is the title winner on one side, Azeem's fans are making the hashtag title winner Azeem viral as if they have leased the title of Bigg Boss for him.

So finally the suspense around the title winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is out. According to the official information, Mohammed Azeem is the contestant to have lifted the finale trophy after the host, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan raised his hand. Azeem's fans are celebrating the occasion already and have started bombarding the social media platforms with his victory posts.

After the top five finalists were offered suitcase prize money to walk out from the show with a good amount, Vikraman Radha Krishnan, Mohammed Azeem, and transgender, the first commoner in the season, Shivin Ganesan stood as the top three contestants. Although the finale trophy was said to have been inclined towards Vikraman, Azeem finally lifted it along with a whopping cash prize.

Vikraman is the first runner up and Shivin gets the second runner up place. But Kamal Haasan told Aram Vellum at the end of his speech with Vikraman. Vikraman said, "I will take also as a stepping stone and march forward towards my goal." As he finished his thanks giving speech witht his famous quote, "Aram Vellum", immediately Kamal Haasan joined with him and second his words by saying the same. It made the entire audience not only in the shooting floor, but also in every house of Tamil Nadu emotional. Vikraman fans enjoyed this moment and they will cheirsh it forever.

Shivin said that she was happy enough for what she have achieved so far. It is definitely a great step in the history of Indian reality shows to support and bring a talented transgender to the grand finale by normalizing the gender issue in the society.

Azeem took the trophy happily and kissed it for multiple times. But fans all over the world are not at all happy with this result. They are trending hashtag toxic vijay tv in social media to register their thoughts.