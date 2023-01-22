Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Azeem Wins The Title! But Kamal Haasan says 'Aram Vellum'!

So
finally
the
suspense
around
the
title
winner
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
is
out.
According
to
the
official
information,
Mohammed
Azeem
is
the
contestant
to
have
lifted
the
finale
trophy
after
the
host,
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
raised
his
hand.
Azeem's
fans
are
celebrating
the
occasion
already
and
have
started
bombarding
the
social
media
platforms
with
his
victory
posts.
After
the
top
five
finalists
were
offered
suitcase
prize
money
to
walk
out
from
the
show
with
a
good
amount,
Vikraman
Radha
Krishnan,
Mohammed
Azeem,
and
transgender,
the
first
commoner
in
the
season,
Shivin
Ganesan
stood
as
the
top
three
contestants.
Although
the
finale
trophy
was
said
to
have
been
inclined
towards
Vikraman,
Azeem
finally
lifted
it
along
with
a
whopping
cash
prize.
Vikraman
is
the
first
runner
up
and
Shivin
gets
the
second
runner
up
place.
But
Kamal
Haasan
told
Aram
Vellum
at
the
end
of
his
speech
with
Vikraman.
Vikraman
said,
"I
will
take
also
as
a
stepping
stone
and
march
forward
towards
my
goal."
As
he
finished
his
thanks
giving
speech
witht
his
famous
quote,
"Aram
Vellum",
immediately
Kamal
Haasan
joined
with
him
and
second
his
words
by
saying
the
same.
It
made
the
entire
audience
not
only
in
the
shooting
floor,
but
also
in
every
house
of
Tamil
Nadu
emotional.
Vikraman
fans
enjoyed
this
moment
and
they
will
cheirsh
it
forever.
Shivin
said
that
she
was
happy
enough
for
what
she
have
achieved
so
far.
It
is
definitely
a
great
step
in
the
history
of
Indian
reality
shows
to
support
and
bring
a
talented
transgender
to
the
grand
finale
by
normalizing
the
gender
issue
in
the
society.
Azeem
took
the
trophy
happily
and
kissed
it
for
multiple
times.
But
fans
all
over
the
world
are
not
at
all
happy
with
this
result.
They
are
trending
hashtag
toxic
vijay
tv
in
social
media
to
register
their
thoughts.