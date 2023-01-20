Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Do You Know The Title Winner’s Prize Money?

Title
Winner
Prize
Money
Bigg
Boss
Title
Winner
is
announced
a
cash
prize
of
Rs
50
lakh.
In
which
3
lakh
got
deducted
as
Kathiravan
took
it
already
in
the
cash
bag
task.
Strong
reports
say
that
Amudhavanan
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
today
with
a
briefcase
worth
Rs
13
lakh.
So
it
will
also
get
deducted
and
the
winner
will
finally
get
Rs
34
lakh
along
with
the
trophy.
Impact
Of
Cash
Bag
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
has
reached
its
finale
and
it
is
becoming
more
and
more
exciting.
This
season
started
with
21
contestants
and
now
only
5
contestants
are
waiting
for
the
finale.
As
Kathir
has
walked
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
a
cash
bag
of
Rs
3
lakhs,
the
game
has
heated
up
even
more.
Briefcase
Came
Again?
In
this
case,
the
competition
between
Vikraman
and
Azeem
is
intense
in
the
Bigg
Boss
season
6
title
contest.
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
which
started
on
October
9
will
end
this
week.
This
season
started
with
21
contestants
but
only
6
qualified
for
the
finals
viz
Vikraman,
Azeem,
Shivin,
Maina,
Amudavanan
and
Kathir.
But
in
an
unexpected
twist,
Kadir
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
a
bag
of
Rs
3
lakh.
Due
to
this,
Bigg
Boss
is
again
baiting
the
other
contestants
by
keeping
the
money
box.
Who
Is
The
Lucky
Champ?
Vikraman,
Aseem,
Maina
Nandini,
Shivin
and
Amudavanan
are
the
only
5
who
are
going
to
play
in
the
finals.
It
is
expected
that
any
one
of
them
will
leave
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
the
money
box.
Accordingly
Shivin
or
Maina
are
likely
to
leave.
Although
Amudavanan
is
dreaming
of
a
title
winner,
the
fact
is
that
the
fans
do
not
have
much
support
for
him.
All
that
remains
is
Vikraman
and
Asim.
Vikraman,
whose
whereabouts
were
unknown
for
the
first
three
weeks,
took
Vishwarupam
in
successive
weeks.
If
any
of
his
competitors
were
affected,
he
stood
by
their
side
and
demanded
justice.
This
brought
him
to
the
people
in
a
big
way.
Likewise,
he
had
a
habit
of
speaking
respectfully
to
others
without
changing
his
stance
in
any
situation.
Due
to
this
day
by
day
he
got
more
support
from
Bigg
Boss
fans.
Mainly
it
was
Vikraman
who
controlled
Asim
in
many
places.
Vikraman
Leads
While
Vikraman
has
one-sided
support,
Aseem
is
equally
strong
in
the
title-winner
race.
Aseem's
biggest
drawback
is
that
he
keeps
talking
down
to
others
and
often
shouts
and
clears
those
standing
in
front
of
him
as
his
daily
task.
This
is
the
reason
why
Bigg
Boss
fans
are
dissatisfied
with
him.
In
this
case,
according
to
the
information
received
so
far,
it
is
said
that
Vikraman
is
ahead
in
the
Bigg
Boss
title
winner
race.