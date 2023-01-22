Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Pic of Kamal Haasan Lifting Azeem’s Hand Goes Viral, But Here’s The Truth

Who
will
be
the
title
winner
of
this
Bigg
Boss
season
6
show?
It
will
be
telecasted
only
in
today's
episode.
But
people
are
curious
to
know
about
the
winner.
In
such
a
situation,
a
picture
of
Kamal
Haasan
holding
the
hands
of
both
Vikrman
and
Azeem
in
the
Grand
Finale
Stage
is
going
viral.
In
it,
Kamal
Haasan
lifting
the
hand
of
Azeem
is
captured.
This
Picture
is
creating
strong
debates
in
social
media.
Let's
see
the
truth
in
detail.
Some
Azeem
fans
shared
this
picture
in
Twitter
and
it
immediately
goes
viral.
But
many
neutral
fans
deny
it
and
they
call
it
as
a
perfectly
edited
picture.
This
is
the
only
season
where
the
information
about
title
winner
is
maintained
as
a
secret
for
such
a
long
time.
This
is
something
new
for
Vijay
Television
and
we
should
appreciate
their
efforts
to
do
it.
Netizens
trolls
Azeem
fans
and
asks
them
to
check
today's
first
promo
video
to
confirm
with
the
costumes
of
the
finalists.
They
also
asks
the
editor
of
the
picture
to
comeup
with
a
better
option
soon.
Let's
check
the
schedule
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
Grand
Finale.
A
total
of
21
contestants
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
which
started
on
October
9
last
year.
Originally
there
were
only
20
contestants,
Maina
Nandini
came
in
as
a
wild
card
entry.
GP
Muthu
automatically
withdrew
from
the
competition.
Also,
actress
Shanti
was
eliminated.
Sherina
in
the
third
week,
Maheshwari
in
the
fourth
week,
Nivasini
in
the
fifth
week,
Robert
Master
in
the
sixth
week,
Quincy
in
the
seventh
week,
Ram
and
Ayesha
in
the
eighth
week,
Dhanalakshmi
in
the
ninth
week,
Manikanda
in
the
tenth
week,
Rachitha
in
the
eleventh
week
and
ADK
in
the
twelfth
week.
Out
of
the
remaining
6
people,
Kathiravan
walked
away
with
3
lakhs
in
the
cash
box
task.
Amudhavanan
walked
out
with
11,75,000
cash
in
the
second
money
box
task
of
this
season.
Later,
in
the
midnight
eviction,
Maina
Nandini
was
evicted.
Currently,
there
are
only
three
people
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
Azeem,
Vikraman
and
Shivin.
All
three
of
them
have
many
fan
armies.
It
must
be
said
that
these
three
are
not
mutually
exclusive.
While
Vikraman's
fans
are
claiming
that
he
is
the
title
winner
on
one
side,
Azeem's
fans
are
making
the
hashtag
title
winner
Azeem
viral
as
if
they
have
leased
the
title
of
Bigg
Boss
for
him.
Caught
between
them,
Shivin's
fans
are
trending
her
as
"Angel
Shivin" and
"Justice
For
Shivin"
and
getting
votes.
Who
among
them
will
be
the
winner
and
runner
of
the
season
6
show?
We
should
know
it
by
watching
the
show
which
will
be
aired
today
at
6
pm.
The
Grand
Finale
can
be
watched
on
Vijay
TV
or
Hotstar.
It
is
worth
noting
that
Ulaganaayagan
Kamal
Haasan
will
host
the
show.