Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Pic of Kamal Haasan Lifting Azeem’s Hand Goes Viral, But Here’s The Truth

Twitter is full of fans fight and debates about the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. This particular picture created controversy among all the fans who are eagerly waiting to know the results.

Who will be the title winner of this Bigg Boss season 6 show? It will be telecasted only in today's episode. But people are curious to know about the winner. In such a situation, a picture of Kamal Haasan holding the hands of both Vikrman and Azeem in the Grand Finale Stage is going viral. In it, Kamal Haasan lifting the hand of Azeem is captured. This Picture is creating strong debates in social media. Let's see the truth in detail.

Some Azeem fans shared this picture in Twitter and it immediately goes viral. But many neutral fans deny it and they call it as a perfectly edited picture. This is the only season where the information about title winner is maintained as a secret for such a long time. This is something new for Vijay Television and we should appreciate their efforts to do it.

Netizens trolls Azeem fans and asks them to check today's first promo video to confirm with the costumes of the finalists. They also asks the editor of the picture to comeup with a better option soon.

Let's check the schedule of Bigg Boss Season 6 Grand Finale. A total of 21 contestants participated in Bigg Boss Season 6 which started on October 9 last year. Originally there were only 20 contestants, Maina Nandini came in as a wild card entry.

GP Muthu automatically withdrew from the competition. Also, actress Shanti was eliminated. Sherina in the third week, Maheshwari in the fourth week, Nivasini in the fifth week, Robert Master in the sixth week, Quincy in the seventh week, Ram and Ayesha in the eighth week, Dhanalakshmi in the ninth week, Manikanda in the tenth week, Rachitha in the eleventh week and ADK in the twelfth week.

Out of the remaining 6 people, Kathiravan walked away with 3 lakhs in the cash box task. Amudhavanan walked out with 11,75,000 cash in the second money box task of this season. Later, in the midnight eviction, Maina Nandini was evicted. Currently, there are only three people in the Bigg Boss house - Azeem, Vikraman and Shivin. All three of them have many fan armies. It must be said that these three are not mutually exclusive.

While Vikraman's fans are claiming that he is the title winner on one side, Azeem's fans are making the hashtag title winner Azeem viral as if they have leased the title of Bigg Boss for him. Caught between them, Shivin's fans are trending her as "Angel Shivin" and "Justice For Shivin" and getting votes.

Who among them will be the winner and runner of the season 6 show? We should know it by watching the show which will be aired today at 6 pm. The Grand Finale can be watched on Vijay TV or Hotstar. It is worth noting that Ulaganaayagan Kamal Haasan will host the show.