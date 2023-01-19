Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Myna Nandhini Is Leaving The Bigg Boss House Today?

Myna
Or
Amudhavanan
People
who
have
seen
the
second
promo
video
of
Bigg
Boss
6
have
started
talking
as
if
Myna
Nandini
is
leaving
the
house
today.
Bigg
Boss
6
has
reached
its
103rd
day.
In
this
case,
in
the
first
promo
video
that
was
released
this
morning,
Bigg
Boss
made
Amudhavanan's
eyes
wide
open
by
praising
him.
Those
who
saw
it
said
that
it
was
Amudavanan
who
was
leaving
with
the
cash
box.
After
this,
the
second
promo
video
has
been
released.
She
Decide
To
Take
The
Cash
Box?
Those
who
have
seen
the
second
promo
video
say
that
Myna
Nandhini
is
going
to
leave,
not
Amudhu.
The
second
video
focuses
only
on
Myna
Nandhini.
"4
people
around
us
should
not
decide
how
we
should
or
should
not
live.
This
is
our
life." The
promo
video
starts
with
Myna
saying
that
it
is
up
to
us
to
decide.
Myna
Nandhini
also
added,
"I
had
great
confidence
that
I
could
achieve
it."
The
promo
video
ended
with
Bigg
Boss
wishing
her,
"All
the
best
Myna.
Get
rid
of
all
your
worries
and
fly
freely."
It's
Myna
Finally?
People
says
that
Myna
Nandini
is
the
only
contestant
who
doesn't
deserve
to
be
a
finalist
among
all
the
remaining
contestants.
They
expect
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi
to
be
in
her
place.
Rumours
are
spreading
that
Shivin
took
the
cash
box
worth
Rs
10
lakhs.
But
her
fans
strongly
says
that
it
is
a
fake
news
and
she
will
definitely
win
the
title.
Vikraman
fans
says,
"Whatever
may
happen
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
But
the
title
belongs
to
our
brother
Vikraman." On
the
other
hand,
Azeem
fans
troll
Vikraman
instead
of
supporting
their
favourite
contestant.
The
call
Vikraman
as
"Boomer
Uncle."In
such
a
situation,
the
second
promo
almost
made
evryone
think
that
Myna
Nandhini
is
the
contestant
who
will
leave
the
house
with
the
cash
box. Today's
episode
is
going
to
be
very
tough
for
Amudhavanan
and
Myna
fans.
Let's
wait
for
few
more
hours
to
know
the
results
officially.
The
Real
Winner
Azeem's
supporters
say
the
title
belongs
to
him.
Bigg
Boss,
who
says
expect
the
unexpected,
is
capable
of
doing
anything
for
TRP.
Vijay
TV
may
also
announce
their
own
product
Amudhavanan
as
winner,
if
Myna
leaves
today.
Shivin
supporters
are
saying
that
Shivin,
who
left
her
job
and
believed
in
her
pure
talent
and
came
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
is
'The
Real
Winner'.
Meanwhile,
many
people
are
criticizing
Thirumavalavan
MP
who
voted
for
Vikraman
on
social
media.