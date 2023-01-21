Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Sherina Reaveals Secret About ‘That’ Thing Azeem Asked Her!

Now many fans are sharing this screenshot and voicing their support for Azeem. This led many to spread false accusations and rumors against one without knowing what happened when she was inside.

Sherina who came out of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has answered the questions of the fans.

He has now given an explanation for the rumors that Aseem asked for a condom from Sherina, who was already evicted and returned to the Bigg Boss show.

Big Boss Aseem has said that it is being spread wrongly because he beeped the word he heard.

Reports are doing the rounds that Aseem actually asked Sherina for a cigarette.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is just one day away from the show. As the show is about to end tomorrow, there is excitement among the fans as to who will win the show. Various rumors are spreading on social media about Aseem who is one of the last three contestants. If Aseem already comes inside the Bigg Boss house saying there is a problem, he will talk without giving respect. Fans have been complaining about him for using vulgar words.

In this situation, Aseem had already been a contestant in the Bigg Boss house and had been evicted. When Sherina returned to the Bigg Boss house, did she not bring a condom when she came to see a boyfriend? He asked, and only the word "Ka" is heard in it. Many netizens shared videos on social media saying that the remaining words were hidden by beeping. A post is going viral where Sherina, who came out in this condition, answered a fan's question for the first time.

It has an answer to the fan's question from the ID in Sherina's name. When you re-entered the Bigg Boss show, did Aseem ask you to bring a condom? Such a news is sprit. Is this true or not? As the question has been asked. Sherina said that this is not true. Aseem really didn't bring cigarettes? he asked. But he said that I closed my ears because he said that he was a girlfriend.

Now many fans are sharing this screenshot and voicing their support for Aseem. This led many to spread false accusations and rumors against one without knowing what happened when one was inside. Many people are questioning that Kamal Haasan should give the right answer to this. No one would ask a girl to say such a word in a live show and that too in front of so many cameras, but fans against Asim on social media are doing such an act. Azeem's fans are sharing it now.