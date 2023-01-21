Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Sherina Reaveals Secret About ‘That’ Thing Azeem Asked Her!

Sherina
who
came
out
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
has
answered
the
questions
of
the
fans.
He
has
now
given
an
explanation
for
the
rumors
that
Aseem
asked
for
a
condom
from
Sherina,
who
was
already
evicted
and
returned
to
the
Bigg
Boss
show.
Big
Boss
Aseem
has
said
that
it
is
being
spread
wrongly
because
he
beeped
the
word
he
heard.
Reports
are
doing
the
rounds
that
Aseem
actually
asked
Sherina
for
a
cigarette.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
is
just
one
day
away
from
the
show.
As
the
show
is
about
to
end
tomorrow,
there
is
excitement
among
the
fans
as
to
who
will
win
the
show.
Various
rumors
are
spreading
on
social
media
about
Aseem
who
is
one
of
the
last
three
contestants.
If
Aseem
already
comes
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
saying
there
is
a
problem,
he
will
talk
without
giving
respect.
Fans
have
been
complaining
about
him
for
using
vulgar
words.
In
this
situation,
Aseem
had
already
been
a
contestant
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
had
been
evicted.
When
Sherina
returned
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
did
she
not
bring
a
condom
when
she
came
to
see
a
boyfriend?
He
asked,
and
only
the
word
"Ka"
is
heard
in
it.
Many
netizens
shared
videos
on
social
media
saying
that
the
remaining
words
were
hidden
by
beeping.
A
post
is
going
viral
where
Sherina,
who
came
out
in
this
condition,
answered
a
fan's
question
for
the
first
time.
It
has
an
answer
to
the
fan's
question
from
the
ID
in
Sherina's
name.
When
you
re-entered
the
Bigg
Boss
show,
did
Aseem
ask
you
to
bring
a
condom?
Such
a
news
is
sprit.
Is
this
true
or
not?
As
the
question
has
been
asked.
Sherina
said
that
this
is
not
true.
Aseem
really
didn't
bring
cigarettes?
he
asked.
But
he
said
that
I
closed
my
ears
because
he
said
that
he
was
a
girlfriend.
Now
many
fans
are
sharing
this
screenshot
and
voicing
their
support
for
Aseem.
This
led
many
to
spread
false
accusations
and
rumors
against
one
without
knowing
what
happened
when
one
was
inside.
Many
people
are
questioning
that
Kamal
Haasan
should
give
the
right
answer
to
this.
No
one
would
ask
a
girl
to
say
such
a
word
in
a
live
show
and
that
too
in
front
of
so
many
cameras,
but
fans
against
Asim
on
social
media
are
doing
such
an
act.
Azeem's
fans
are
sharing
it
now.
