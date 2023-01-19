Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Shivin Also Walks Out Of The House With Money Box? Do You Know Much She Got?

Shivin Walks Out Of The Bigg Boss House

While Kathiravan has left with a bag of money earlier, Shivin Ganesan has now reportedly left the Bigg Boss house with the cash box.

Shivin Follows Kathiravan

Bigg Boss Season 6 Tamil has successfully completed 100 days on air. In this event, 6 contestants namely Azeem, Vikraman, Amudavanan, Myna, Shivin and Kathiravan qualified for the finals. Kathiravan left after taking the money bag sent by Bigg Boss a few days ago, so now only 5 contestants are left.

How Much Was There?

The contestants have walked away with a minimum of Rs 5 lakh in the previous seasons so far. But Kathiravan walked away with just Rs 3 lakh which surprised many. Usually when the cash box is sent the interest increases as the value of the money is increased by the big boss.

2500 Increment

But as Kathiravan immediately took the money bag and left without giving enough time for others, Bigg Boss has sent the money box once again to the house for the second time in the same season. This happens for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss. The cash box came with an amount of Rs 3 lakh initially. It has been announced that its value will continue to increase at the rate of Rs 2500 per minute.

10 Lakhs Finally

Vikraman and Azeem have strategically declared that they will not take this money box. Among the remaining 3 people, Amudhavanan and Myna said that if it goes beyond Rs 20 lakh, they will try to take the money box. Similarly, Shivin had said that she would think if it goes above 10 lakh.

She Left Happily?

According to the information, it is reported now that Shivin has left after taking the money box. It is said that there was an amount of more than Rs 10 lakh in the cash box. People says that she happily took it and left the house. It is likely to air in today's episode. The news that Shivin, who was seen as a worthy contestant to win the final, took the money box and left has shocked many. Let's wait and watch today's episode to know the exact truth.