Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Shivin Also Walks Out Of The House With Money Box? Do You Know Much She Got?

Shivin
Walks
Out
Of
The
Bigg
Boss
House
While
Kathiravan
has
left
with
a
bag
of
money
earlier,
Shivin
Ganesan
has
now
reportedly
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
the
cash
box.
Shivin
Follows
Kathiravan
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
Tamil
has
successfully
completed
100
days
on
air.
In
this
event,
6
contestants
namely
Azeem,
Vikraman,
Amudavanan,
Myna,
Shivin
and
Kathiravan
qualified
for
the
finals.
Kathiravan
left
after
taking
the
money
bag
sent
by
Bigg
Boss
a
few
days
ago,
so
now
only
5
contestants
are
left.
How
Much
Was
There?
The
contestants
have
walked
away
with
a
minimum
of
Rs
5
lakh
in
the
previous
seasons
so
far.
But
Kathiravan
walked
away
with
just
Rs
3
lakh
which
surprised
many.
Usually
when
the
cash
box
is
sent
the
interest
increases
as
the
value
of
the
money
is
increased
by
the
big
boss.
2500
Increment
But
as
Kathiravan
immediately
took
the
money
bag
and
left
without
giving
enough
time
for
others,
Bigg
Boss
has
sent
the
money
box
once
again
to
the
house
for
the
second
time
in
the
same
season.
This
happens
for
the
first
time
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss.
The
cash
box
came
with
an
amount
of
Rs
3
lakh
initially.
It
has
been
announced
that
its
value
will
continue
to
increase
at
the
rate
of
Rs
2500
per
minute.
10
Lakhs
Finally
Vikraman
and
Azeem
have
strategically
declared
that
they
will
not
take
this
money
box.
Among
the
remaining
3
people,
Amudhavanan
and
Myna
said
that
if
it
goes
beyond
Rs
20
lakh,
they
will
try
to
take
the
money
box.
Similarly,
Shivin
had
said
that
she
would
think
if
it
goes
above
10
lakh.
She
Left
Happily?
According
to
the
information,
it
is
reported
now
that
Shivin
has
left
after
taking
the
money
box.
It
is
said
that
there
was
an
amount
of
more
than
Rs
10
lakh
in
the
cash
box.
People
says
that
she
happily
took
it
and
left
the
house.
It
is
likely
to
air
in
today's
episode.
The
news
that
Shivin,
who
was
seen
as
a
worthy
contestant
to
win
the
final,
took
the
money
box
and
left
has
shocked
many.
Let's
wait
and
watch
today's
episode
to
know
the
exact
truth.