Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Shivin Or Vikraman? Winner's Name Leaked! Here's What We Know!

Fans In Confusion

Today and Tomorrow are the last days of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Grand Finale. Voting for the final week of the season is already over.



In this case, the person who is leading in terms of votes is going to win the title this season. Now the information about the title winner is leaked on social media.

Two Winners To Be Announced

In this situation, the expectation of who is going to win the title this season has increased. From the very beginning, the fans would have labeled someone as the winner of the title in many previous seasons. The fans will know the concrete information before but no one can be mentioned for sure this season. There is also confusion among the fans as to who will win among the final contestants.

Earlier this week, six contestants made it to the final stage. But Kathiravan was the first to leave with three lakhs of money. After that, five contestants made it to the final stage and Amudavanan took the money box when it reached more than 10 lakhs. Following that, Myna Nandini, who is in the last position based on votes, is also evicted.

Information Leaked

Finally, Vikraman, Azeem and Shivin are the only three contestants in the last three places. The fans are confused and expecting who will win the title. In this situation, both Vikraman and Azeem have been alternating in the lead until yesterday, the last day of voting. Fans of both are taking turns saying that their favorite contestant has more votes on social media. But strong reports says that an unexpected twist is being prepared by Bigg Boss to surprise the audience. Yes, they planned to share the title between two contestants. One is Shivin Ganesan and the other one is Vikraman.

Shivin, who has entered the Bigg Boss house as a transgender contestant this season, has been welcomed by many since the beginning, but Shivin has less votes than Vikraman. But she has huge support on social media. The reason is that fans, Bigg Boss celebrities and political celebrities are collecting votes in support of Vikraman. Similarly, Azeem fans are collecting votes in support of him through fans page. Compared to them, Shivin's votes are less. Bigg Boss is proving every week that anything can change at the last moment, which says to expect the unexpected. At this stage, an information is spreading that Vikraman and Shivin will share the Tittle of Bigg Boss season 6 Tamil. It is not officially declared anywhere yet. Let's wait and watch today's episode to know more about the truth.