Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Shivin Or Vikraman? Winner's Name Leaked! Here's What We Know!
Today
and
Tomorrow
are
the
last
days
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
Grand
Finale.
Voting
for
the
final
week
of
the
season
is
already
over.
In
this
case,
the
person
who
is
leading
in
terms
of
votes
is
going
to
win
the
title
this
season.
Now
the
information
about
the
title
winner
is
leaked
on
social
media.
In
this
situation,
the
expectation
of
who
is
going
to
win
the
title
this
season
has
increased.
From
the
very
beginning,
the
fans
would
have
labeled
someone
as
the
winner
of
the
title
in
many
previous
seasons.
The
fans
will
know
the
concrete
information
before
but
no
one
can
be
mentioned
for
sure
this
season.
There
is
also
confusion
among
the
fans
as
to
who
will
win
among
the
final
contestants.
Two
Winners
To
Be
Announced
Earlier
this
week,
six
contestants
made
it
to
the
final
stage.
But
Kathiravan
was
the
first
to
leave
with
three
lakhs
of
money.
After
that,
five
contestants
made
it
to
the
final
stage
and
Amudavanan
took
the
money
box
when
it
reached
more
than
10
lakhs.
Following
that,
Myna
Nandini,
who
is
in
the
last
position
based
on
votes,
is
also
evicted.
Finally,
Vikraman,
Azeem
and
Shivin
are
the
only
three
contestants
in
the
last
three
places.
The
fans
are
confused
and
expecting
who
will
win
the
title.
In
this
situation,
both
Vikraman
and
Azeem
have
been
alternating
in
the
lead
until
yesterday,
the
last
day
of
voting.
Fans
of
both
are
taking
turns
saying
that
their
favorite
contestant
has
more
votes
on
social
media.
But
strong
reports
says
that
an
unexpected
twist
is
being
prepared
by
Bigg
Boss
to
surprise
the
audience.
Yes,
they
planned
to
share
the
title
between
two
contestants.
One
is
Shivin
Ganesan
and
the
other
one
is
Vikraman.
Information
Leaked
Shivin,
who
has
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
as
a
transgender
contestant
this
season,
has
been
welcomed
by
many
since
the
beginning,
but
Shivin
has
less
votes
than
Vikraman.
But
she
has
huge
support
on
social
media.
The
reason
is
that
fans,
Bigg
Boss
celebrities
and
political
celebrities
are
collecting
votes
in
support
of
Vikraman.
Similarly,
Azeem
fans
are
collecting
votes
in
support
of
him
through
fans
page.
Compared
to
them,
Shivin's
votes
are
less.
Bigg
Boss
is
proving
every
week
that
anything
can
change
at
the
last
moment,
which
says
to
expect
the
unexpected.
At
this
stage,
an
information
is
spreading
that
Vikraman
and
Shivin
will
share
the
Tittle
of
Bigg
Boss
season
6
Tamil.
It
is
not
officially
declared
anywhere
yet.
Let's
wait
and
watch
today's
episode
to
know
more
about
the
truth.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 15:31 [IST]