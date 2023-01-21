Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Vikraman’s Never Ending Coffee Connect With Shivin!

Coffee
With
Shivin
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
has
now
reached
its
grand
finale.
Meanwhile,
all
the
contestants
inside
the
house
are
talking
about
the
Finale.
Bigg
Boss
had
earlier
introduced
money
bag
at
home.
Soon
after
this
announcement
came
out,
Kathiravan
had
said
that
he
was
leaving
with
a
bundle
of
money.
The
contestants
were
saddened
by
this.
After
this,
a
cash
box
has
been
introduced
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Amudhavanan
walked
out
with
it
when
it
reaches
Rs
11
lakh
75
thousand.
After
this,
everyone
in
the
house
was
excitedly
talking
about
the
fellow
contestants.
Meanwhile,
funny
arguments
are
also
happening
among
the
competitors.
In
that
way,
there
is
a
funny
argument
between
Shivin
and
Vikraman.
Vikraman
makes
coffee
for
Shiv
inside
the
house
and
takes
it
to
her.
Then
Shivin
talks
about
the
coffee.
Did
It
Taste
Like
Coffee?
Shivin
appreciated
Vikraman,
who
said,
"If
there
is
no
gain
for
any
work,
then
the
work
is
in
vain." Vikraman,
who
continues
to
talk,
says
with
a
smile,
"How
many
times
have
I
given
you
coffee?
How
many
times
have
you
insulted
me?"
Shivin
replied,
"You
have
been
at
home
for
106
days.
How
many
times
have
you
made
coffee.
Did
it
taste
like
coffee
at
least
once?"
She
asks
with
a
smile.
Draw
Nerves
In
Your
Toungue
Then
Vikraman
says,
"Shivin,
you
are
talking
without
nerves
in
your
tongue." Shivin
says,
"It
is
better
to
have
no
nerves
in
my
tongue
than
to
drink
the
coffee
you
give."
Vikraman,
who
keeps
talking,
says,
"Use
the
ink
and
draw
some
nerves
in
your
toungue".
When
Shivin
heard
this,
she
said,
"However,
I
ask
you
for
coffee
so
that
you
don't
have
to
suffer,
so
please
understand
my
generosity."
Vikraman
said
with
a
smile,
"You
are
such
a
lazy
person,
Shivin.
You
tell
someone
that
'you
don't
know
how
to
make
coffee'
and
then
ask
them
for
coffee
again.
You
are
the
such
a
perfect
lazy
person,
Shivin."