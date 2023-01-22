Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Vikraman's Sister’s Pic Goes Viral; Here’s Everything To Know About Her
After knowing this information about Vikraman's sister, fans are appreciating Vikraman’s parents for raising up their children in an independent way. They feel proud of Vikraman and wants him to lift the trophy.
Pictures
and
information
about
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
6
contestant
Vikraman's
sister
is
out
on
the
internet
now.
Vikraman
fans
are
sharing
her
picture
saying
that
she
is
a
popular
artist.
These
photographs
of
Vikraman's
sister,
which
was
not
known
to
anyone
until
now,
has
created
huge
hype
for
Vikraman
at
the
time
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
Grand
Finale.
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
will
be
held
today.
Vikraman,
who
made
his
debut
as
a
political
figure
this
season,
is
now
one
of
the
finalists.
With
three
contestants
as
finalists,
Vikraman
is
getting
a
lot
of
support
on
social
media.
Till
now
the
information
is
spreading
that
he
is
the
title
winner.
Although
there
is
no
concrete
information,
this
is
also
believed
to
be
more
likely
to
happen.
In
this
situation,
the
photo
of
Vikraman's
sister
is
currently
going
viral
on
social
media.
Vikraman
was
already
thinking
that
he
should
not
introduce
his
sister
on
social
media,
even
on
the
Bigg
Boss
program
he
said,
"When
mom
and
dad
came,
I
felt
uneasy."
He
said
that
the
reason
was
before
he
became
a
political
figure,
he
faced
various
problems
while
interviewing
many
people,
and
then
he
received
many
threats
and
he
thought
that
it
should
not
affect
his
family.
Before
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
show,
he
is
famous
for
interviewing
many
people
as
a
journalist
on
many
channels.
In
that
way,
he
has
faced
various
problems
it
seems.
Some
people
have
threatened
him
with
weapons.
Even
though
Vikraman's
family
did
not
object
to
his
actions
till
then,
Vikraman,
who
is
very
scared
after
this
act,
did
not
allow
his
family
photos
to
be
published
in
any
channel.
Vikraman's
family
consists
of
mother,
father,
him
and
his
younger
sister.
They
said
that
his
younger
sister
did
not
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
house
because
she
was
studying
in
Delhi.
Now
his
sister
is
here
to
attend
the
Bigg
Boss
Grand
Finale.
Many
of
Vikraman's
fans
are
sharing
that
photo
on
social
media.
Vikraman
had
proudly
said
that
Vikraman's
sister
was
a
woman
who
could
speak
politics
boldly.
Once
when
Vikraman
was
making
a
video
call
to
his
sister,
she
heard
loud
noises
behind
him
and
even
when
she
asked
where
he
was,
he
said
that
he
was
in
a
struggle.
After
he
said
that
not
only
Vikraman
but
also
his
sister
liked
being
in
the
protest
field,
the
fans
are
sharing
the
photo
of
Vikraman's
sister
which
has
been
released
now.
Her
name
is
Tamilarasi.
She
is
a
well-trained
theatre
artist.
One
of
her
theatre
play
titled
'Avvai' is
a
critically
acclaimed
play
that
gathered
many
awards
and
recognition.
She
also
acted
in
some
movies.
After
knowing
this,
fans
are
getting
appreciating
Vikraman's
parents
for
raising
up
their
children
in
an
independent
way.
They
feel
proud
of
Vikraman
and
wants
him
to
lift
the
trophy
along
with
his
family
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
Grand
Finale
stage.
As
he
always
says,'Aram
Vellum!'
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 17:09 [IST]