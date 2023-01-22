Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Vikraman's Sister’s Pic Goes Viral; Here’s Everything To Know About Her

After knowing this information about Vikraman's sister, fans are appreciating Vikraman’s parents for raising up their children in an independent way. They feel proud of Vikraman and wants him to lift the trophy.

Pictures and information about Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestant Vikraman's sister is out on the internet now. Vikraman fans are sharing her picture saying that she is a popular artist.

These photographs of Vikraman's sister, which was not known to anyone until now, has created huge hype for Vikraman at the time of Bigg Boss Season 6 Grand Finale.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 will be held today. Vikraman, who made his debut as a political figure this season, is now one of the finalists. With three contestants as finalists, Vikraman is getting a lot of support on social media. Till now the information is spreading that he is the title winner. Although there is no concrete information, this is also believed to be more likely to happen.

In this situation, the photo of Vikraman's sister is currently going viral on social media. Vikraman was already thinking that he should not introduce his sister on social media, even on the Bigg Boss program he said, "When mom and dad came, I felt uneasy." He said that the reason was before he became a political figure, he faced various problems while interviewing many people, and then he received many threats and he thought that it should not affect his family.

Before entering the Bigg Boss show, he is famous for interviewing many people as a journalist on many channels. In that way, he has faced various problems it seems. Some people have threatened him with weapons. Even though Vikraman's family did not object to his actions till then, Vikraman, who is very scared after this act, did not allow his family photos to be published in any channel.

Vikraman's family consists of mother, father, him and his younger sister. They said that his younger sister did not enter the Bigg Boss house because she was studying in Delhi. Now his sister is here to attend the Bigg Boss Grand Finale. Many of Vikraman's fans are sharing that photo on social media. Vikraman had proudly said that Vikraman's sister was a woman who could speak politics boldly.

Once when Vikraman was making a video call to his sister, she heard loud noises behind him and even when she asked where he was, he said that he was in a struggle. After he said that not only Vikraman but also his sister liked being in the protest field, the fans are sharing the photo of Vikraman's sister which has been released now. Her name is Tamilarasi. She is a well-trained theatre artist. One of her theatre play titled 'Avvai' is a critically acclaimed play that gathered many awards and recognition. She also acted in some movies.

After knowing this, fans are getting appreciating Vikraman's parents for raising up their children in an independent way. They feel proud of Vikraman and wants him to lift the trophy along with his family in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Grand Finale stage. As he always says,'Aram Vellum!'