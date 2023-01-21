Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Will Shivin Win The Title And Create History?

Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
has
now
reached
its
grand
finale.
Meanwhile,
all
the
contestants
inside
the
house
are
talking
about
the
Finale.
Similarly
their
fans
and
supporters
are
sharing
their
opinion
on
social
media
about
the
show.
Shivin
is
one
of
the
top
three
finalists.
She
is
expected
to
win
the
title
of
the
season
by
her
fans
all
over
the
world.
Let's
see
some
of
their
posts
from
social
media:
"1976
&
77,
Annakili
&16
Vayadhinile
released
and
threw
the
film
industry
round
the
bend.
Here
was
a
real
village,
different
orchestration,
unheard
of
instruments
and
characters
behaving
very
differently
from
what
had
been
done
for
the
past
four
decades.
In
just
four
years
K.
Balachander
rushed
to
another
village
with
Komal
Swaminathan's
famous
play
to
film
his
Thaneer,
Thaneer.
Thus
opened
the
doors
wider
in
the
next
millennium
for
Mari
Selvaraj,
Gopi
Nainar,
Pa.
Ranjit
and
many
others
to
take
the
film
industry
by
the
throat.
Star
blockbusters
had
to
fall
back
on
the
same
vigilante
films
with
more
cg,
younger
heroine,
louder
sounds,
and
unbelievable
stunts.
When
we
returned
to
Chennai
in
2020,
Chaks
told
me
to
follow
Bigg
Boss
sponsored
by
Hotstar
on
Vijay
TV
to
understand
audience
reception.
The
year
I
started
was
when
Thamaraiselvi
and
Imam
Annachchi
were
competitors;
both
performers
from
provincial
towns.
Not
celebrities.
Though
Imam
was
eliminated
very
soon,
Thamaraiselvi
made
it
almost
to
the
end
and
returned
for
the
Ultimate
too.
This
year
Hotstar
decided
to
open
its
platform
to
a
Transgender
Shivin
Ganesan
and
a
Dalit
politician
Vikaraman
Radhakrishnan.
Both
have
entered
the
final
five.
There
are
just
two
days
left.
It
has
now
turned
into
a
circus
of
mudslinging--should
an
entertainment
show
be
reduced
to
educate
people
on
becoming
better
human
beings
with
social
values,
or
slander
each
other
for
the
sake
of
the
game
even
it
means
being
cruel
and
mean
as
always.
so
that
there
will
more
seasons
and
no
more
no
more
Boomers!" says Pritham
K
Chakravarthy
Natural
choice
of
winner
"Shivin
would
actually
be
the
natural
choice
of
winner
if
she
was
a
cis-het
woman
or
man.
The
question
of
her
gender
wouldn't
even
come
up.
There
was
never
an
instance
where
shivin
was
disengaging,
idle
or
passive.
She
played
the
game
with
utmost
passion
and
mindfulness.
The
house
is
filled
with
swines
like
Azeem
and
co.
who
are
always
waiting
to
underplay
and
bring
down
literally
anything
to
her
gender
identity.
For
the
amount
of
vilification
and
outright
disrespect
she
had
to
go
through,
she
bloody
well
handled
it
all
with
such
grace
and
grit.
She
deserves
to
be
the
winner
because
she's
got
fucking
game
bitches.
A
gameplay
which
is
so
so
much
better
than
the
rest!
Go
shove
your
tokenism
somewhere
else.
Shivin
for
the
win
but
most
likely
they'll
choose
between
Vikraman
who
I've
been
crushing
on
from
his
early
galatta
days
lol
but
he
can
be
a
lil
bit
dud/buzzkill
sometimes
sorry
not
sorry
or
that
hopeless
piece
of
shit
Azeem
ugh..
but
here's
to
hope!
Go
Shivin
baby!"
says Bakhya
Kaliyaperumal
on
her
official
Facebook
page.
A
Mile
Stone
In
Indian
Reality
Show
"Yes
Vikraman
is
a
good
contestant.
But
how
his
winning
is
a
win
for
Aram?
What
about
Shivin?
a
true
deserving
contestant.
She
is
coming
from
the
most
oppressed,
she
performed
well.
Shivin
is
equally
a
hard
working
real
deserving
contestant.
How
this
whole
reality
show
is
suddenly
about
political
party,
tamilan,
caste,
religion,
basically
patriarchy
bullshit?
Shivin
should
win.
Her
winning
will
be
a
mile
stone
in
Indian
reality
shows.
And
You
don't
even
have
to
give
charity
vote.,
as
she
is
truly
deserving."
says
Living
Smile
Vidya.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 9:32 [IST]