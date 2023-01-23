Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Host Kamal Haasan's Whopping Remuneration For The Show Will Surprise You!

Legendary
Indian
film
personality,
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
has
been
hosting
the
biggest
reality
show
franchise,
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
version,
for
the
past
six
years.
With
his
charm,
benevolence,
and
warm
attitude,
Kamal
Haasan
has
succeeded
in
entertaining
the
hosts
as
well
as
the
viewers
through
his
hosting
skills.
The
latest
season,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
has
come
to
an
end
on
January
22
with
the
finale
episode
held
on
January
22.
Vijay
TV
staple,
a
popular
Tamil
TV
serial
actor
Mohammed
Azeem
lifted
the
winner's
trophy
and
a
cash
prize
of
Rs
50
Lakh,
excluding
a
swanky
new
car
and
his
remuneration.
Kamal
Haasan
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Meanwhile,
Kamal
Haasan's
remuneration
for
hosting
the
season
is
surprising
to
many.
The
actor
was
reportedly
paid
a
whopping
Rs
75
Crore
for
this
season.
The
season
was
billed
as
the
least
interesting
season
compared
to
the
previous
ones
due
to
several
reasons.
While
it
is
a
valid
reason
that
the
single
host
has
been
on
board
for
consecutive
six
years,
the
selection
of
housemates,
and
the
kind
of
tasks,
challenges,
and
games
they
are
asked
to
accomplish
weren't
as
interesting
as
they
should
be.
At
least,
not
as
good
as
the
earlier
ones,
according
to
several
tweets,
posts,
and
messages
on
social
media
platforms.
In
addition,
after
the
success
of
Vikram,
Kamal
Haasan
came
back
to
his
form
and
started
signing
more
films,
and
resumed
working
on
his
pending
projects.
He
is
rumoured
to
have
made
his
decision
to
step
down
as
the
show's
host
from
the
next
season.
On
the
work
front,
Kamal
Haasan
is
now
filming
for
the
sequel
of
Indian,
Indian
2
with
actress
Kajal
Aggarwal
under
the
direction
of
Shankar.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 16:43 [IST]