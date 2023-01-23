Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Host Kamal Haasan's Whopping Remuneration For The Show Will Surprise You!

Kamal Haasan's remuneration for hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was huge and more than the previous season. The makers have paid him about Rs 75 Crore for the same.

Legendary Indian film personality, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been hosting the biggest reality show franchise, the Bigg Boss Tamil version, for the past six years. With his charm, benevolence, and warm attitude, Kamal Haasan has succeeded in entertaining the hosts as well as the viewers through his hosting skills. The latest season, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has come to an end on January 22 with the finale episode held on January 22. Vijay TV staple, a popular Tamil TV serial actor Mohammed Azeem lifted the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh, excluding a swanky new car and his remuneration.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's remuneration for hosting the season is surprising to many. The actor was reportedly paid a whopping Rs 75 Crore for this season.

The season was billed as the least interesting season compared to the previous ones due to several reasons. While it is a valid reason that the single host has been on board for consecutive six years, the selection of housemates, and the kind of tasks, challenges, and games they are asked to accomplish weren't as interesting as they should be. At least, not as good as the earlier ones, according to several tweets, posts, and messages on social media platforms.

In addition, after the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan came back to his form and started signing more films, and resumed working on his pending projects. He is rumoured to have made his decision to step down as the show's host from the next season. On the work front, Kamal Haasan is now filming for the sequel of Indian, Indian 2 with actress Kajal Aggarwal under the direction of Shankar.