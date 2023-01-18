Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘I Might Have Fried Vikraman In A Pan Like Anything..’ - Azeem Says To GP Muthu!
GP Muthu said, “What to do? I went out due to my love towards my kids. But did you see my interview? I gave only one interview. I said Vikraman will never try to solve a fight. Instead he will blow up and make it big."
Azeem
and
Vikraman
are
considered
as
the
top
contestants
of
this
season.
Both
their
fans
are
fighting
in
Twitter
pages
already.
In
such
a
situation,
this
week
being
the
final
week,
Azeem
has
started
making
fun
of
Vikraman
by
joining
hands
with
comedian
GP
Muthu
and
Dhanalakshmi.
GP
Muthu
purposely
started
talking
about
Vikraman.
He
called
Amudhavanan
from
garden
area
and
said,
"Why
are
you
not
asking
anyone
about
those
inners
that
are
still
lying
in
the
bathroom?" Amudhu
who
was
on
the
way
to
take
his
food
replied,
"Sure.
Let's
ask
about
it.
Will
come
back
and
ask."
Whereas
Vikraman
who
was
also
sitting
at
the
garden
area
with
VJ
Maheshwari
didn't
even
bother
about
this
loud
conversation
between
GP
Muthu
and
Amudhavanan.
In
such
a
situation,
Azeem
came
and
joined
with
GP
Muthu
who
was
already
making
fun
of
Vikraman
infront
of
Dhanalakshmi,
Manikandan
and
Robert
Master.
Azeem
enjoyed
Muthu's
comedy
particularly
when
he
troll
Vikraman.
GP
Muthu
said,
"See..
Vikraman
will
not
react
to
this.
He
knows
that
I'm
talking
about
him.
But
he
won't
react." Azeem
immediately
said,
"You
should
have
been
here
with
me..
I
might
fried
him
in
a
pan
like
anything."
Everyone
laughed
loud
after
hearing
this
and
GP
Muthu
said,
"What
to
do?
I
went
out
due
to
my
love
towards
my
kids.
But
did
you
see
my
interview?
I
gave
only
one
interview.
I
said
Vikraman
will
never
try
to
solve
a
fight.
Instead
he
will
blow
up
and
make
it
big
between
other
contestants.
But
Azeem
will
always
stand
by
the
one
who
speaks
the
truth."
Azeem
was
so
happy
after
hearing
this
from
GP
Muthu.
GP
Muthu
also
said,
"Wait
and
watch
my
next
interviews
also.
I
will
tear
him
apart."
Actor
Kamal
Haasan
has
been
hosting
the
Bigg
Boss
show
on
Star
Vijay
TV
for
the
last
5
seasons.
ADK
was
recently
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house
while
the
competition
was
going
on
for
about
100
days.
Also,
Amudavanan,
who
won
last
week's
Ticket
To
Finale
task,
is
the
first
person
to
enter
the
Finale
round.
Following
this,
Kamal
Haasan,
who
appeared
last
weekend,
talked
about
many
things
about
the
performance
of
the
contestants
last
week.
In
this
case,
Asal
Kolar,
GP
Muthu,
Metti
Oli
Shanthi,
Robert
Master,
Thanalakshmi,
Manikanda
Rajesh,
Quincy,
Ram,
Sherin
and
Nivashini,
who
have
already
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
have
re-entered.