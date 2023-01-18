Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘I Might Have Fried Vikraman In A Pan Like Anything..’ - Azeem Says To GP Muthu!

GP Muthu said, “What to do? I went out due to my love towards my kids. But did you see my interview? I gave only one interview. I said Vikraman will never try to solve a fight. Instead he will blow up and make it big."

Azeem and Vikraman are considered as the top contestants of this season. Both their fans are fighting in Twitter pages already. In such a situation, this week being the final week, Azeem has started making fun of Vikraman by joining hands with comedian GP Muthu and Dhanalakshmi.

GP Muthu purposely started talking about Vikraman. He called Amudhavanan from garden area and said, "Why are you not asking anyone about those inners that are still lying in the bathroom?" Amudhu who was on the way to take his food replied, "Sure. Let's ask about it. Will come back and ask." Whereas Vikraman who was also sitting at the garden area with VJ Maheshwari didn't even bother about this loud conversation between GP Muthu and Amudhavanan.

In such a situation, Azeem came and joined with GP Muthu who was already making fun of Vikraman infront of Dhanalakshmi, Manikandan and Robert Master. Azeem enjoyed Muthu's comedy particularly when he troll Vikraman. GP Muthu said, "See.. Vikraman will not react to this. He knows that I'm talking about him. But he won't react." Azeem immediately said, "You should have been here with me.. I might fried him in a pan like anything." Everyone laughed loud after hearing this and GP Muthu said, "What to do? I went out due to my love towards my kids. But did you see my interview? I gave only one interview. I said Vikraman will never try to solve a fight. Instead he will blow up and make it big between other contestants. But Azeem will always stand by the one who speaks the truth." Azeem was so happy after hearing this from GP Muthu.

GP Muthu also said, "Wait and watch my next interviews also. I will tear him apart."

Actor Kamal Haasan has been hosting the Bigg Boss show on Star Vijay TV for the last 5 seasons. ADK was recently out of the Bigg Boss house while the competition was going on for about 100 days. Also, Amudavanan, who won last week's Ticket To Finale task, is the first person to enter the Finale round. Following this, Kamal Haasan, who appeared last weekend, talked about many things about the performance of the contestants last week.

In this case, Asal Kolar, GP Muthu, Metti Oli Shanthi, Robert Master, Thanalakshmi, Manikanda Rajesh, Quincy, Ram, Sherin and Nivashini, who have already left the Bigg Boss house, have re-entered.