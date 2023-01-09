Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Interesting New Entries To Happen This Week; What To Expect?

The
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
hasn't
been
as
engaging
as
the
previous
seasons.
Though
the
housemates
are
trying
to
bring
in
entertainment
to
the
fans,
the
show's
fans
have
been
expressing
thier
disappointment
in
the
show's
lack
of
entertainment.
While
contestants
are
getting
evicted
week
after
week,
we
are
also
seeing
some
new
unexpected
twists.
And
in
one
such
twist,
it
looks
like
contestants
from
the
previous
seasons
will
enter
the
house
to
encourage
the
housemates
and
give
them
tips
to
shine
in
the
show.
While
the
makers
haven't
made
this
official,
this
news
has
still
made
the
fans
of
the
show
excited
as
the
contestants
from
the
previous
seasons
still
have
a
huge
fanbase.
However,
it
is
still
not
known
who
all
would
enter
the
house.
Let
us
want
and
see
what
happens.
Speaking
of
the
show,
the
latest
contestant
to
get
evicted
from
the
season
is
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi.
As
predicted
on
the
unofficial
polling
websites
and
news
reports,
host
Kamal
Haasan
gave
her
the
exit
card
on
Sunday's
episode.
She
thanked
the
fans
and
the
housemates
for
their
support
during
her
time
in
the
house.
Meanwhile,
the
first
finalist
of
the
season
has
also
been
revealed
with
a
task
that
was
conducted
last
week.
In
the
task,
Amudhavanan
and
Kathir
locked
horns
and
the
former
ended
up
winning
the
task.
He
was
declared
the
first
finalist
of
the
season
and
was
even
issued
the
ticket
to
the
finale
by
the
makers.
This
means,
Amudhavanan
will
no
longer
be
nominated
by
the
housemates
for
eviction.
In
case
you
didn't
know,
the
reality
show
is
being
hosted
on
Vijay
Televison
on
all
days.
The
weekend
episodes
will
see
the
presence
of
Kamal
Haasan
as
he
is
hosting
the
show.
Alternatively,
fans
can
also
watch
it
on
the
OTT
platform
Disney+
Hotstar.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 11:06 [IST]