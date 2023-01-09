Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Interesting New Entries To Happen This Week; What To Expect?

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss hasn't been as engaging as the previous seasons. Though the housemates are trying to bring in entertainment to the fans, the show's fans have been expressing thier disappointment in the show's lack of entertainment.

While contestants are getting evicted week after week, we are also seeing some new unexpected twists. And in one such twist, it looks like contestants from the previous seasons will enter the house to encourage the housemates and give them tips to shine in the show.

While the makers haven't made this official, this news has still made the fans of the show excited as the contestants from the previous seasons still have a huge fanbase. However, it is still not known who all would enter the house. Let us want and see what happens.

Speaking of the show, the latest contestant to get evicted from the season is Rachitha Mahalakshmi. As predicted on the unofficial polling websites and news reports, host Kamal Haasan gave her the exit card on Sunday's episode. She thanked the fans and the housemates for their support during her time in the house.

Meanwhile, the first finalist of the season has also been revealed with a task that was conducted last week. In the task, Amudhavanan and Kathir locked horns and the former ended up winning the task. He was declared the first finalist of the season and was even issued the ticket to the finale by the makers. This means, Amudhavanan will no longer be nominated by the housemates for eviction.

In case you didn't know, the reality show is being hosted on Vijay Televison on all days. The weekend episodes will see the presence of Kamal Haasan as he is hosting the show. Alternatively, fans can also watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.