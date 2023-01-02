Bigg Boss Tamil 6: It's Time For Ticket To Finale; Analysing Who Has Maximum Advantages

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is underway and fans are witnessing the show progressing every day with new tasks and new challanges. As these challenges and tasks get difficult, the contestants are facing more competition in the house, which is resulting in more entertainment for fans.

The most awaited freeze task was aired last week and now it's time for ticket to finale task. In the task, housemates will be asked to perform the most difficult conception and whoever wins in it, would win a ticket to the finale. Winning the ticket means that the content does not have to face the eviction until finale as housemates will not be permitted to vote the winner for nomination.

So, it goes without saying that the task is one of the most important ones in the game. And now that the task is started, contestants are gearing up to put up their best work. Fans are also waiting to see who gets to win it.

It is well-known that Manikanda and Dhanalakshmi are the strongest contestants of the season. Had they still been in the house, the ticket to finale task would've been most engaging. But since they both got evicted, the task wouldn't be as good.

Nevertheless, if the task has to do with talking, discussing, debating, Vikraman as the upper hand to win the ticket. But often, ticket to finale tasks have been about physical body strength. So let's wait and see what happens this season.

Now that the season has almost come to an end, finalists of the season can be predicted. If Rachitha goes to the finale, Shivin's vote counts will be reduced. On the other hand, if Kathiravan reaches the finale, Azeem's vote counts will be decreased and if ADK wins the ticket to the finale, Vikraman's votes will be reduced. So, let us wait and see what happens.