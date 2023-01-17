Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Maina Will Reach Finale & Lose It; THIS Lucky Contestant To Win 10 Lakhs Cash Box
Bigg
Boss
season
6
has
crossed
100
days
from
the
start
of
the
show.
This
season
is
going
much
slower
than
previous
seasons.
And
since
this
week
is
the
last
week,
celebrities
from
Vijay
TV
are
cheering
the
contestants
who
have
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
In
this
case,
Vikraman,
Azeem,
Shivin,
Amudhavanan,
Myna
Nandhini
and
Kathiravan
are
in
the
final
list.
The
cash
box
is
held
on
the
last
week
of
every
season.
Some
who
predict
that
those
who
will
not
get
the
title
will
leave
the
bigg
boss
house
with
the
cash
box
happily.
In
that
way,
Cibi,
who
played
smart
in
Bigg
Boss
Season
5,
took
away
the
cash
box
worth
rupees
12
lakhs.
Similarly,
there
is
an
expectation
among
the
fans
as
to
who
will
take
the
cash
box
this
season.
Now
Rakchita
has
brought
a
cash
box
worth
10
lakhs
into
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
The
value
of
the
wallet
increases
until
competitors
take
it.
In
that
way,
most
of
the
fans
were
thinking
that
Myna
Nandhini
will
pick
up
the
cash
box
in
Bigg
Boss
season
6.
But
Myna
Nandini
doesn't
want
the
money
box
because
of
the
faith
in
herself.
Kathiravan,
who
has
somehow
managed
to
stay
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
for
100
days,
is
about
to
leave
the
house
with
the
money
box.
It
is
also
said
that
Kathiravan
is
going
to
take
more
than
13
lakhs
of
money
from
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
It
is
known
to
all
the
fans
that
Kathiravan
will
definitely
not
get
the
Bigg
Boss
title.
Therefore,
Kathiravan
who
has
earned
a
lot
of
money
through
the
Bigg
Boss
show,
played
silently
so
far.
Knowing
this,
fans
are
leaving
comments
saying
that
Myna
Nandini
will
reach
the
finals
and
lose
it.