Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini's Remuneration Revealed; She Earned A Huge Amount In 103 Days

Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
reality
show
on
Vijay
TV
has
entered
its
last
leg.
One
of
the
biggest
reality
shows
on
the
south-Indian
television
platform,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
has
successfully
reached
an
end
in
Tamil
with
housemates
Vikraman,
Azeem,
Shivin,
and
Myna
Nandhini
remaining
after
Amudhavanan
and
Kathiravan
lifted
the
suitcase
money
and
walked
out
of
the
show.
Myna
Nandhini
Vikraman,
Azeem,
Shivin,
and
Myna
have
stood
in
the
top
four
positions
in
season
6
of
the
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
house.
While
we
are
vouching
for
all
of
these
contestants
with
the
same
level
of
enthusiasm,
voting
results
suggest
Vikraman
and
Azeem
might
win
the
season's
title.
However,
a
greater
section
of
people
is
in
support
of
the
first
transgender
contestant,
a
commoner,
Shivin.
Meanwhile,
rumour
mills
suggest
that
Myna
Nandhini
will
be
the
contestant
to
get
evicted
from
the
show
as
part
of
the
next
episode,
leaving
the
top
three
contestants
inside
the
house.
In
light
of
this
update,
the
topic
around
Myna
Nandhini's
remuneration
for
taking
part
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
house
has
become
a
point
of
consideration.
According
to
the
available
information,
we
hear
that
Myna
earned
a
lucrative
amount
for
her
stint
inside
the
house.
Myna
Nandhini
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
If
the
information
is
to
be
believed,
Myna
was
offered
a
remuneration
of
Rs
30,000
per
day,
as
long
as
she
manages
to
stay
inside
the
house
without
getting
eliminated.
She
lasted
for
about
103
days
and
in
total,
she
bagged
about
Rs
3.9
Lakh.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:41 [IST]