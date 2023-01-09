Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Nomination: Fans Call ADK Cameleon; Demand His Eviction

Week
after
week,
we
are
seeing
the
eviction
of
contestants
from
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
season
6.
While
fans
are
expressing
their
disappointment
over
the
show's
proceedings
and
having
several
negative
things
to
say
about
the
show,
the
season
is
ending
soon.
And
on
Monday,
the
makers
shared
a
promo
video,
with
which
we
can
understand
that
the
show
is
witnessing
yet
another
open
nomination.
The
housemates
can
be
seen
asking
to
stick
a
piece
of
paper
on
the
face
of
the
contestant
whom
they
think
should
be
evicted
this
week.
In
the
promo,
almost
all
of
them
can
be
seen
sticking
the
paper
on
Azeem's
face.
It
looks
like
Azeem
is
not
happy
about
it
and
he
is
seen
protesting
against
the
same.
Speaking
of
the
nomination
process,
this
will
be
the
season's
last
nomination
process
as
the
finale
is
about
to
happen
soon.
While
Vikraman,
Myna
Nandhini,
and
Shivin
took
up
Azeem's
name
for
nomination,
they
said
that
he
has
been
hurting
several
people
in
the
house
on
the
pretext
of
standing
up
for
his
ideologies.
While
it
was
anticipated
that
Azeem
would
nominate
Vikraman,
Azeem
said
that
he
wouldn't
nominate
Vikraman
as
the
latter
has
never
lost
his
patience
at
any
point
of
time
in
the
house.
Meanwhile,
fans
took
to
the
comments
section
and
expressed
that
they
want
to
see
ADK's
nomination
this
weekend.
Fans
even
called
him
a
Cameleon
and
stated
that
he
has
never
been
true
to
himself
while
being
in
the
house.
Let
us
wait
till
tonight's
episode
to
know
the
final
list
of
contestants
that
will
get
nominated
this
weekend.
For
the
uninitiated,
the
reality
show
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Televison
on
all
days
of
the
week.
The
weekend
episodes
will
see
the
presence
of
Kamal
Haasan
as
he
is
the
show's
host.
Fans
can
also
watch
it
on
the
OTT
streamer
Disney+
Hotstar.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 11:40 [IST]