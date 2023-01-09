Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha's FIRST Post After Eviction Makes Fans EMOTIONAL

Week
after
week,
we
are
seeing
the
contestants
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss' sixth
season
getting
evicted
from
the
house.
And
after
their
eviction,
the
contestants
have
been
sharing
their
thoughts
with
the
show's
fans
on
social
media.
So,
whenever
a
housemate
gets
evicted,
fans
look
forward
to
their
first
reaction
post
eviction.
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi,
who
got
evicted
from
the
house
last
Sunday,
took
to
her
Instagram
space
and
addressed
the
fans.
She
shared
some
photos
from
when
she
got
evicted
and
thanked
the
housemates
and
fans
for
their
support
when
she
was
in
tbe
house.
She
wrote
on
Instagram,
"Thank
you
for
all
your
journey.
I
couldn't
have
done
it
without
you
all.
I'm
truly
grateful
and
happy
for
the
support."
Fans
took
to
the
comments
section
and
congratulated
her
for
being
in
the
house
for
a
long
time.
They
also
stated
that
she
doesn't
deserve
to
get
evicted
from
the
house
and
that
she
should
have
been
a
finalist.
Speaking
of
the
show,
the
last
nomination
process
started
on
Monday
and
the
makers
shared
a
short
video
promo
of
the
same.
In
the
promo,
Azeem
received
three
nominations
and
Kathir
received
two
nominations.
We
don't
know
yet
who
else
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
weekend.
Let's
wait
until
the
episode
airs
tonight
to
know
the
same.
To
recall,
last
week,
Amudhavanan
bagged
the
ticket
to
finale
after
winning
the
task.
He
locked
horns
with
Manikanda
and
won
the
task.
This
means,
Amudhavanan
will
not
be
facing
the
eviction
this
week
as
he
will
not
be
nominated
for
the
same.
The
contestants
who
are
in
the
house
so
far
are,
Azeem,
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Myna
Nandhini,
Kathir,
ADK,
and
Amudhavanan.
One
of
these
contestants
will
be
evicted
on
Sunday,
following
which
the
others
will
be
the
finalists.
The
show
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Televison
and
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 15:40 [IST]