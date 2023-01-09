Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Rachitha's FIRST Post After Eviction Makes Fans EMOTIONAL

Week after week, we are seeing the contestants of Tamil Bigg Boss' sixth season getting evicted from the house. And after their eviction, the contestants have been sharing their thoughts with the show's fans on social media. So, whenever a housemate gets evicted, fans look forward to their first reaction post eviction.

Rachitha Mahalakshmi, who got evicted from the house last Sunday, took to her Instagram space and addressed the fans. She shared some photos from when she got evicted and thanked the housemates and fans for their support when she was in tbe house. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for all your journey. I couldn't have done it without you all. I'm truly grateful and happy for the support."

Fans took to the comments section and congratulated her for being in the house for a long time. They also stated that she doesn't deserve to get evicted from the house and that she should have been a finalist.

Speaking of the show, the last nomination process started on Monday and the makers shared a short video promo of the same. In the promo, Azeem received three nominations and Kathir received two nominations. We don't know yet who else got nominated for eviction this weekend. Let's wait until the episode airs tonight to know the same.

To recall, last week, Amudhavanan bagged the ticket to finale after winning the task. He locked horns with Manikanda and won the task. This means, Amudhavanan will not be facing the eviction this week as he will not be nominated for the same.

The contestants who are in the house so far are, Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Myna Nandhini, Kathir, ADK, and Amudhavanan. One of these contestants will be evicted on Sunday, following which the others will be the finalists. The show is being aired on Vijay Televison and on Disney+ Hotstar.