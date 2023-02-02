Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Amudhavanan Talks About His 'Relationship' With Janani In Latest Viral Interview!

Amudhavanan says, “Anybody can comment anything about me. But only I can give you the answer about what I gone through all these days. Not only me but everyone enjoyed Janany’s performance and appreciated her."

Amudhavanan gave an interview to a media portal recently and fans call it as his best interview after Bigg Boss. The main reason is, in this interview he clearly explained about his relationship with Janany.

The 6th season of Tamil Bigg Boss started with 21 contestants and only 6 contestants namely Shivin, Vikraman, Amudavanan, Azeem, Maina and Kathiravan made it to the final week. Other contestants who are eliminated have also been sent into the Bigg Boss house.

In Bigg Boss, a cash box is sent at the end of every season. Competitors who want to leave can take the money in that box and leave. Even time increases the value of money. In the 5 seasons so far, only Kavin, Gabriella and Cibi have walked away with the cash box.

Also this season a bundle of money was sent home earlier. The box came with an amount of 3 lakhs. Within a few minutes of its arrival, Katiravan took it and left. He is the contestant who walked out with the least amount of money in the history of Bigg Boss.

The money box, which is sent only once all season, was sent for the second time this season alone. Accordingly, the value of the cash box which came with 3 lakhs was increasing by Rs.2500 per minute. In that way, Amudavanan has left with the cash box after reaching Rs 13 lakhs today.

With this, Amudhavanan has become the record holder of being the contestant who walked away with the highest cash box in the history of Bigg Boss. Earlier in the 5th season, Cibi Chandran was the highest to walk away with Rs 12 lakhs, now Amudhavanan has broken it.

In such a situation after the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6, Amudhavanan gave an interview to a media portal. He says, "Anybody can comment anything about me. But only I can give you the answer about what I gone through all these days. Not only me but everyone in the house enjoyed Janany's performance and appreciated her by saying that she will get a great place in cinema." But fans are still saying, "He is Lying. He did favoritism to Janany. His wife came and questioned him in Bigg Boss house and he felt awkward at the moment."

