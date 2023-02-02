Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Amudhavanan Talks About His 'Relationship' With Janani In Latest Viral Interview!
Amudhavanan says, “Anybody can comment anything about me. But only I can give you the answer about what I gone through all these days. Not only me but everyone enjoyed Janany’s performance and appreciated her."
Amudhavanan
has
become
the
record
holder
of
being
the
contestant
who
walked
out
with
the
highest
cash
box
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss.
The
6th
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
started
with
21
contestants
and
only
6
contestants
namely
Shivin,
Vikraman,
Amudavanan,
Azeem,
Maina
and
Kathiravan
made
it
to
the
final
week.
Other
contestants
who
are
eliminated
have
also
been
sent
into
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
In
Bigg
Boss,
a
cash
box
is
sent
at
the
end
of
every
season.
Competitors
who
want
to
leave
can
take
the
money
in
that
box
and
leave.
Even
time
increases
the
value
of
money.
In
the
5
seasons
so
far,
only
Kavin,
Gabriella
and
Cibi
have
walked
away
with
the
cash
box.
Also
this
season
a
bundle
of
money
was
sent
home
earlier.
The
box
came
with
an
amount
of
3
lakhs.
Within
a
few
minutes
of
its
arrival,
Katiravan
took
it
and
left.
He
is
the
contestant
who
walked
out
with
the
least
amount
of
money
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss.
The
money
box,
which
is
sent
only
once
all
season,
was
sent
for
the
second
time
this
season
alone.
Accordingly,
the
value
of
the
cash
box
which
came
with
3
lakhs
was
increasing
by
Rs.2500
per
minute.
In
that
way,
Amudavanan
has
left
with
the
cash
box
after
reaching
Rs
13
lakhs
today.
With
this,
Amudhavanan
has
become
the
record
holder
of
being
the
contestant
who
walked
away
with
the
highest
cash
box
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss.
Earlier
in
the
5th
season,
Cibi
Chandran
was
the
highest
to
walk
away
with
Rs
12
lakhs,
now
Amudhavanan
has
broken
it.
In
such
a
situation
after
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
6,
Amudhavanan
gave
an
interview
to
a
media
portal.
He
says,
"Anybody
can
comment
anything
about
me.
But
only
I
can
give
you
the
answer
about
what
I
gone
through
all
these
days.
Not
only
me
but
everyone
in
the
house
enjoyed
Janany's
performance
and
appreciated
her
by
saying
that
she
will
get
a
great
place
in
cinema."
But
fans
are
still
saying,
"He
is
Lying.
He
did
favoritism
to
Janany.
His
wife
came
and
questioned
him
in
Bigg
Boss
house
and
he
felt
awkward
at
the
moment."