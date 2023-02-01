Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Kathiravan Finally Reveals The Reason For Taking The Cash Bag!
Kathiravan said, "All the contestants who went out came back. I was waiting for that moment. That's when I decided enough is enough. Evicted contestants who made a re-entry told me that Shivin cried on the other day."
Kathiravan,
who
attracted
the
attention
of
many
in
the
Bigg
Boss
show,
has
given
an
interview
to
a
media
portal
recently.
In
it,
he
shared
various
information
about
his
Bigg
Boss
experiences.
Season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
telecast
in
Tamil
has
recently
concluded.
Azeem,
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Myna,
Amudhavanan
and
Kathiravan
were
left
behind
at
a
particular
stage
in
the
Bigg
Boss
competition
which
was
hectic
from
the
beginning.
At
that
time,
the
money
bag
was
introduced
in
the
house.
While
Bigg
Boss
had
announced
that
any
of
the
contestants
could
walk
out
with
a
bag
of
money,
Katiravan
shocked
everyone
by
announcing
that
he
would
walk
out
with
it.
Later,
Kathir
told
Kamal
during
the
finale
that
he
did
not
take
this
decision
for
money
and
that
he
is
happy
that
he
has
come
this
far.
In
this
case,
Kathir
has
given
an
exclusive
interview
to
a
YouTube
channel.
In
it,
he
spoke
about
his
Bigg
Boss
experiences
and
its
results.
"Why
did
you
leave
the
house
with
a
bag
of
money?" Katiravan
was
asked.
Answering
this,
he
said,
"Even
if
I
won
the
title,
it
would
have
been
a
thing
to
keep
in
my
house.
But
winning
the
hearts
of
the
people
is
important.
After
I
came
out,
people
talked
to
me.
They
said,
'You
played
well,
you
understood
the
situation
properly.'
That's
enough
for
me."
.
Also,
he
said
that
he
waited
for
the
right
moment,
"Every
week
when
someone
goes
out,
it
becomes
an
alarm
for
me.
I
came
to
the
show
to
behave
properly.
It
was
just
my
competitive
nature
and
to
please
people.
I
felt
that
I
did
it
right.
All
the
contestants
who
went
out
came
back.
I
was
waiting
for
that
moment.
That's
when
I
decided
enough
is
enough."
Kathir
also
said,
"Evicted
contestants
who
made
a
re-entry
told
me
that
Shivin
cried
on
the
other
day
because
of
me.
I
felt
bad
and
i
did
not
do
anything
on
purpose.
Everyone
teased
each
other
only
in
a
funny
way."
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 11:31 [IST]