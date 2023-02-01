Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Myna Supports Winner Azeem Amid Criticism, Says ‘He Has Another Face Which Is..’

Myna Nandini said, “His words come only in anger and not from the mind. Even if he speaks in anger, once the anger subsides, he will start talking to them naturally. I like that Azeem’s face."

With actor Azeem emerging as the champion in the recently concluded season 6 of Bigg Boss, contestant Myna Nandini shared her experiences with him in the Bigg Boss house in a recent interview.

Vijay TV, which is known for its reality shows on the small screen, has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2017. After 5 successful seasons, the 6th season started in October last year. Vikraman, Rakshita, GP Muthu, Azeem, Metti Oli Shanthi are some of the famous contestants who participated in this season.

Myna Nandini entered as a wild card entry in this show where 20 contestants participated. Nandini, who was in the Bigg Boss house till the final day of the show, was placed 4th. There was a fierce competition between Azeem and Vikraman for the first place and Azeem was declared as the title winner in the end.

But this decision left many Bigg Boss fans unhappy. There were reports that the host Kamal Haasan himself did not like this decision. The main reason for this is Azeem's behavior. Many Bigg Boss fans were saying that he should be eliminated soon due to the usage of his abusive words and arrogant attitude in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Myna Nandini, who has given an interview after the Bigg Boss show, has spoken about this. She said, "When the first time Azeem made a mistake during an argument with Ayesha, I told him, 'Macha you are doing really well, but if you just correct the way you express your thoughts spontaneously without thinking about the consequences, you will become a super person.' He has a super duper character.

