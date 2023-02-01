Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Myna Supports Winner Azeem Amid Criticism, Says ‘He Has Another Face Which Is..’

With
actor
Azeem
emerging
as
the
champion
in
the
recently
concluded
season
6
of
Bigg
Boss,
contestant
Myna
Nandini
shared
her
experiences
with
him
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
in
a
recent
interview.
Vijay
TV,
which
is
known
for
its
reality
shows
on
the
small
screen,
has
been
hosting
Bigg
Boss
since
2017.
After
5
successful
seasons,
the
6th
season
started
in
October
last
year.
Vikraman,
Rakshita,
GP
Muthu,
Azeem,
Metti
Oli
Shanthi
are
some
of
the
famous
contestants
who
participated
in
this
season.
Myna
Nandini
entered
as
a
wild
card
entry
in
this
show
where
20
contestants
participated.
Nandini,
who
was
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
till
the
final
day
of
the
show,
was
placed
4th.
There
was
a
fierce
competition
between
Azeem
and
Vikraman
for
the
first
place
and
Azeem
was
declared
as
the
title
winner
in
the
end.
But
this
decision
left
many
Bigg
Boss
fans
unhappy.
There
were
reports
that
the
host
Kamal
Haasan
himself
did
not
like
this
decision.
The
main
reason
for
this
is
Azeem's
behavior.
Many
Bigg
Boss
fans
were
saying
that
he
should
be
eliminated
soon
due
to
the
usage
of
his
abusive
words
and
arrogant
attitude
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Meanwhile,
Myna
Nandini,
who
has
given
an
interview
after
the
Bigg
Boss
show,
has
spoken
about
this.
She
said,
"When
the
first
time
Azeem
made
a
mistake
during
an
argument
with
Ayesha,
I
told
him,
'Macha
you
are
doing
really
well,
but
if
you
just
correct
the
way
you
express
your
thoughts
spontaneously
without
thinking
about
the
consequences,
you
will
become
a
super
person.'
He
has
a
super
duper
character.
His
words
come
only
in
anger
and
not
from
the
mind.
Even
if
he
speaks
in
anger,
once
the
anger
subsides,
he
will
start
talking
to
them
naturally.
I
like
that
Azeem's
face
after
settling
down
with
his
anger.
After
that,
even
when
I
called
him
by
putting
'da',
he
said
ok
for
it.
