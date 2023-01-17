Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 'Tamil Nadu Will Always Be Tamil Nadu..' – DD Celebrates Vikraman’s Special Statement!

Bigg
Boss
Season
6
contestant
Vikraman
loudly
declared
to
DD
Neelakandan
"Tamil
Nadu
Will
Always
Be
Tamil
Nadu"
during
the
Pongal
special
episode.
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
has
completed
100
days
on
the
show.
ADK
was
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
less
votes.
Now,
Amudhavanan,
Azeem,
Kathiravan,
Maina
Nandini,
Shivin,
Vikraman
are
inside.
Almost
all
the
eliminated
contestants
made
a
re-entry
and
celebrated
Pongal
at
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Popular
host
and
actress
DD
Neelakandan
also
participated
in
the
Pongal
special.
In
this
case,
talking
to
Vikraman,
DD
:
The
name
Tamilnadu
came
on
14th
January.
Many
people
have
fought
for
it.
Vikraman:
Yes.
Sankaralinganar,
a
martyr,
fasted
for
14
days
and
made
the
request.
However,
that
request
was
not
fulfilled.
He
also
died.
Then,
in
1968,
Arignar
Anna
came
to
power.
On
14th
January
during
his
reign,
our
state
was
named
"Tamil
Nadu".
Name
given.
We
dedicate
this
Pongal
to
the
martyrs
who
fought
and
earned
this
name.
DD
:
Even
for
me,
Tamil
Nadu
is
Tamil
Nadu.
No
name
would
be
suitable
for
it
or
not..
Vikraman:
Tamil
Nadu
is
Tamil
Nadu.
DD:
There
is
one
thing.
You
won't
understand
now.
You
will
understand
when
you
come
out
Their
conversation
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
Also,
Vikraman's
fans
are
collecting
votes
for
him
with
this
video.
In
the
first
week
of
the
show,
GP
Muthu
walked
out
on
his
own.
Then
the
Asal
Kolar
was
eliminated
in
the
second
week,
following
Shanti's
elimination
in
the
same
week.
Sherina
Sham
left
in
the
third
week.
VJ
Maheshwari
was
eliminated
in
the
fourth
week.
Robert
Master
went
out
in
week
six
and
Niwashini
exited
in
week
five.
Quincy
was
eliminated
in
week
seven.
In
the
eighth
week,
Ram
and
Ayesha
were
eliminated
in
a
double
eviction.
Janani
left
in
the
ninth
week.
Dhanalakshmi
went
out
in
the
tenth
week.
After
that,
Manikandan,
Rachitha
and
ADK
left
one
after
the
other.