Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 'Tamil Nadu Will Always Be Tamil Nadu..' – DD Celebrates Vikraman’s Special Statement!

Popular Vijay TV host and actress DD Neelakandan participated in the Bigg Boss Pongal special episode. A special conversation between DD and Vikraman about the history of Tamil Nadu impressed the audience.

Bigg Boss Season 6 contestant Vikraman loudly declared to DD Neelakandan "Tamil Nadu Will Always Be Tamil Nadu" during the Pongal special episode.

Bigg Boss Season 6 has completed 100 days on the show. ADK was evicted from the Bigg Boss house with less votes.

Now, Amudhavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Maina Nandini, Shivin, Vikraman are inside. Almost all the eliminated contestants made a re-entry and celebrated Pongal at the Bigg Boss house. Popular host and actress DD Neelakandan also participated in the Pongal special. In this case, talking to Vikraman,

DD : The name Tamilnadu came on 14th January. Many people have fought for it.

Vikraman: Yes. Sankaralinganar, a martyr, fasted for 14 days and made the request. However, that request was not fulfilled. He also died. Then, in 1968, Arignar Anna came to power. On 14th January during his reign, our state was named "Tamil Nadu". Name given. We dedicate this Pongal to the martyrs who fought and earned this name.

DD : Even for me, Tamil Nadu is Tamil Nadu. No name would be suitable for it or not..

Vikraman: Tamil Nadu is Tamil Nadu.

DD: There is one thing. You won't understand now. You will understand when you come out

Their conversation is going viral on social media. Also, Vikraman's fans are collecting votes for him with this video.

In the first week of the show, GP Muthu walked out on his own. Then the Asal Kolar was eliminated in the second week, following Shanti's elimination in the same week. Sherina Sham left in the third week. VJ Maheshwari was eliminated in the fourth week. Robert Master went out in week six and Niwashini exited in week five. Quincy was eliminated in week seven. In the eighth week, Ram and Ayesha were eliminated in a double eviction. Janani left in the ninth week. Dhanalakshmi went out in the tenth week. After that, Manikandan, Rachitha and ADK left one after the other.