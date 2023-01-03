Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Top Notch Drama as Azeem Bombards Rachitha With Questions

When Bigg Boss aires, entertainment lovers will never be short of drama. Especially towards the end, there will be drama almost all days. In the most recent season, though there is less entertainment compared to the other season, there is no scarcity of fights and dramas, thanks to Azeem.

The actor has never hesitated to boldly speak up his opinion even if it would cause him damage in the house. In a promo released by the makers, Azeem can be seen engaging in a high voltage drama with Rachitha. The two can be seen arguing with each other and it looks like they are explaining why the other person has not contributed much.

In the promo, Azeem can be seen saying, “What has Rachitha does in these 87 days?” to wchich Rachitha questions him back asking if he has never seen her performing in any tasks. Azeem can be seen asking Rachitha what she thinks of the comment that Bigg Boss made on her when he asked her if she has come to the Bigg Boss house for a paid holiday. Later, he can be seen asking her if she has not noticed him performing in any tasks, to which Rachitha said that those did not satisfy her.

The conversation went on for someone time until Rachitha was left speechless with the questions that Azeem asked her. Though the promo makes it look like Azeem and Rachitha had an intense fight, let us wait till the show is aired to know for sure what really happened in the house.

In case you didn’t know, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is being aired on Vijay Television. It is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the reality show since the inception, is hosting the sixth season too.