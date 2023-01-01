Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Unexpected TWIST As Kamal Haasan Hints At Double Eviction

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is underway. And week after week, we are seeing the contestants getting evicted one after the other. Today, we will see the eviction of the next housemate. While we are waiting to know who the evicted contestant will be, another twist is hinted by host Kamal Haasan.

In a promo released the makers on Sunday, Kamal Haasan hinted that there could be double eviction on Sunday. In the promo, Kamal can be seen telling the three contestants in the danger zone to sit next to each other. As Azeem, Myna Nandhini, and Manikanda sat next to each other, he asks them their opinion on who would get evicted.

While Myna Nandhini and Manikanda told their own names, Azeem said that he is expecting a miracle as it is the new year. Responding to his reply, Kamal Haasan said that there could be two evictions on Sunday, putting everyone else shocked.

Irrespective of how many evictions there would be, Manikanda could get evicted from the house on Sunday. The unofficial polling websites suggest that Manikanda received the least number of votes. So, he could be the next one to get evicted. On the other hand, Azeem has received the maximum number of votes and he could get saved this week, too. Meanwhile, since it is New Year, there could be many celebrations in the house, and there would even be parties for the housemates to enjoy inside the house.

One can watch the show on Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday. It starts airing on the television channel from 9:30 am. The show is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also available for the audience. Stay tuned with us to know more latest updates on the show.