Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikraman Asks For Beef Biryani, Leaves Fans Triggered!
Actor
Kamal
Haasan
has
been
hosting
the
Bigg
Boss
show
on
Star
Vijay
TV
for
the
last
5
seasons.
ADK
has
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
last
week
while
the
competition
has
been
going
on
for
around
90
days.
In
this
case,
Asal
Kolar,
GP
Muthu,
Metti
Oli
Santi,
Robert
Master,
Thanalakshmi,
Manikanda
Rajesh,
Quincy,
Ram,
Sherina,
Nivashini
and
Maheshwari,
who
had
already
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
re-entered
last
week.
As
the
Bigg
Boss
house
became
lively,
Kamal
appeared
as
usual
on
weekends
and
chatted
with
the
contestants
about
what
happened
last
week.
Kamal
also
said
that
ADK
will
leave
the
house
this
week.
This
saddened
fellow
contestants.
In
this
case,
Pongal
festival
is
celebrated
inside
the
house.
In
this
situation,
there
is
an
argument
between
the
contestants
on
the
egg
issue
inside
the
house.
After
this,
it
has
become
a
discussion
point.
Meanwhile,
a
new
arrangement
has
also
been
made
to
congratulate
the
contestants
who
have
reached
the
final
stage
of
the
Bigg
Boss
competition.
Accordingly,
all
the
6
contestants
can
stand
and
say
the
food
they
want
in
a
special
ear-like
place.
The
brand
name
or
the
name
of
the
restaurant
should
not
be
mentioned
and
the
contestants
should
mention
only
the
dishes
they
want.
In
this
case,
Vikraman
has
told
his
list.
Vikraman
went
to
the
place
inside
the
house
and
said
that
he
wanted
"beef
biryani,
beef
fry,
vanjiram
fry,
onion
raita,
brinjal
thokku
and
bread
alva".
Similarly,
other
contestants
are
also
listed
their
desired
dishes.