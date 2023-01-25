Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikraman’s First Video After The Grand Finale; Says He Will Meet His Fans!

Fans Expected Vikraman To Win The Title

The video shared by Vikraman on Instagram for the first time after leaving Bigg Boss has excited his fans.

Bigg Boss Season 6, watched by around 30 lakh people every day, reached its grand finale on January 22 amid huge expectations after 105 days.

Vikraman was expected to win the Bigg Boss title as he performed well till the end of the reality show, but his low number of votes and his second place left his fans very unhappy.

Vikraman Wins Hearts

Vikraman, who has traveled in many fields such as small screen actor, program host, journalist and politics, stepped into the Bigg Boss show, from the beginning he attracted attention with his kind demeanor and clear speech.

Vikraman was in people's good books by saying that self-respect should not be compromised and dignity should be maintained in sports.

But in the end missing out on the title and finishing as runner-up left his fans disgruntled and shocked.

Also, winning the title of Azeem, who has been showing uncontrollable anger in Bigg Boss and projecting a negative image to the point of giving advice to Kamal on a weekly basis, created a stir among the netizens.

Aram Vellum At Pongal Rangoli

Historical error in Bigg Boss, Boycott Vijay TV, Evil will win, expressed their displeasure on social media since last evening.

And when Vikraman, who insisted that virtue will win, did not win, Vikraman's failure to win caused chaos on the internet, and even the host of the show, Kamal, was at the mercy of the netizens.

In this case, for the first time after leaving Bigg Boss, Vikraman shared a video with his fans to cheer them up.

"Hello, I am very grateful to all of you. It was only after I came out of the house that I realized how much support you all have.

So much love and affection is very organic, spontaneous and without any expectations. Big thanks for that. For Pongal, you have put 'Aram Vellum' on the kolam at your door. What greater success can you give me?

Announcement About Fans Meet

I am very happy. I owe your love a great success. But I know what your mood is.

We will talk. This video is not just about saying thank you. I wish to meet all of you. I will officially inform you where and how the meet will be held. I will say it again... Thank you very much for your love and support. Virtue will prevail!" Vikraman has spoken.

This video which has been shared on Instagram is gaining popularity among netizens and is getting likes.

While Gayatri Raghuram, who participated in the first season, entered politics only after the show, Vikraman, who belongs to the Lib Dem Party, entered Bigg Boss for the first time as a person with a political background.

In this case, people are curious about how Vikraman is going to handle the Bigg Boss show. But from the first week, Vikraman played his game honestly, stressing virtue and dignity. Fans started liking him first by comparing him with Aary. But eventually he started winning the hearts of Bigg Boss fans with his unique game play.

Aram Vellum

At one point the game which became Vikram Vs Aseem started to heat up. Although Vikraman had a lot of disagreements with everyone in the Bigg Boss house, Vikraman had a good friendship with everyone.

Vikraman, who became a social media sensation at one point due to his flamboyant gameplay with full involvement in the tasks, was greatly admired for his friendship with Shivin.

Despite being ridiculed as a boomer in many places by today's generation for giving advice and watching word for word political correctness, Vikraman has successfully traveled till the final week keeping his fan base intact.

'Virtue Wins'

VCK leader and MP Thol in the final week. Netizens were telling Aruda that Vikraman would win the title as the tweets of support started piling up from Thirumavalavan. But in the end, Vikraman, who missed out on the title in the final, came in second, leaving the fans dissatisfied and shocked.

From his fellow contestants including Amudavanan to his fans, Vikraman's victory was expected to bring about social change. In this case, "I have a fighting nature, I will fight all the time. Vikraman bids farewell by winning the hearts of the people by stressing again that "Virtue will win"!