Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikraman Says Shivin Is Trying To Trigger Him From Week One On Purpose!

In
yesterday's
Bigg
Boss
episode,
Shivin
was
talking
with
Vikraman,
Amudhavanan
and
Maheshwari.
Where
Shivin
asked
Amudhavanan,
"Why
did
you
said
so?"
Amudhavanan
replied,
"He
is
telling
a
story
and
it
was
disturbing
for
me.
So
I
just
wanted
you
to
take
your
hands
away
from
me."
Seeing
this,
Maheshwari
started
giggling
with
Vikraman.
Amudhavanan
turned
at
them
and
asked
Vikraman,
"Sir.
She
is
Triggering."
Immediately
Vikraman
said,
"I
Know
That.
She
is
doing
it
from
the
day
one
and
I
know
how
to
handle
it."
Shivin
replied,
"What
is
this
Vikraman?
Whom
I
triggered?
And
why
should
I
do
that?"
This
video
clip
is
being
shared
by
Vikraman
fans
in
social
media
and
they
are
trending
it
by
captioning,
"Vaathi
Mass" with
some
fire
emojis.
Neutral
netizens
are
trolling
Vikraman
for
this
cheap
behavior
and
questioning
him,
"What
happened
to
normalization?"
For
which
Vikram
fans
are
accusing
Shivin's
behavior
by
sharing
some
of
her
old
videos
on
the
internet.
Actor
Kamal
Haasan
has
been
hosting
the
Bigg
Boss
show
on
Star
Vijay
TV
for
the
last
5
seasons.
Celebrities
and
people
who
are
most
viral
among
people
will
be
selected
as
a
contestant
in
this
Bigg
Boss
show.
Challenges,
fights
and
riots
happening
inside
this
Bigg
Boss
house
are
the
most
talked
about
things
among
the
people.
In
this
case,
now
the
6th
season
of
Bigg
Boss
has
started.
Accordingly,
YouTuber
GP
Muthu,
Asal
Kolar,
Serial
Actor
Azeem,
Transgender
Shivin
Ganesan,
Dance
Master
Robert,
Ram
Ramasamy,
Rap
Singer
Aryan
Dinesh
(ADK),
Model
Sherina,
Host
Janani,
KPY
Amudhavanan,
VJ
Maheshwari,
VJ
Kathiravan,
Ayesha,
Dhanalakshmi,
Rachita
Mahalakshmi,
Manikanda
Rajesh,
Shanthi
Aravind,
VJ
Vikraman,
Model
Quincy
Stanley,
Singaporean
model
Nivashini,
and
Maina
participated.
GP
Muthu,
who
attracted
many
of
them,
left
first
on
his
own
decision.
Following
this,
'Metti
Oli'
Shanthi
was
eliminated
as
the
first
proper
elimination.
Then
Asal
Kolar,
Shereena,
Maheshwari,
Nivashini,
Robert
Master,
Quincy,
Ram,
Ayesha,
Janani,
Dhanalakshmi,
Manikanda
Rajesh,
Rachita
left
one
after
the
other.
ADK
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
last
week.
Now
the
show
has
been
on
air
for
about
100
days.
Meanwhile,
the
eliminated
contestants
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Other
housemates
also
did
the
sacrificial
task
given
to
them.
In
this
case,
"Who
do
you
want
to
thank?" When
Kamal
asked,
Shivin
tearfully
thanked
Rachita.
Similarly,
when
Vikraman
calls
Shivin
a
revolutionary,
Ram
finally
says
Shivin
is
like
a
sister
to
me,
making
Shivin
cry
with
emotion.
In
such
a
situation,
the
clip
that
is
being
shared
now
with
'triggering' conversation
of
shivin
and
vikraman
is
raising
lot
of
debates
among
both
their
fans.