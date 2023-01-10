Bigg Boss Tamil 6: VJ Parvathi Makes SMASHING Entry, BASHES THIS Contestant

Tamil
Bigg
Boss' sixth
season
is
underway
and
even
though
fans
are
not
really
impressed
with
the
proceedings
of
the
season,
the
show
is
still
managing
to
be
on
the
headlines.
Everyday,
fans
are
talking
about
the
show
on
the
internet
and
keeping
it
in
the
limelight.
On
Tuesday,
the
show
saw
an
unexpected
entry
and
it
totally
left
the
fans
impressed.
VJ
Parvathi,
who
was
earlier
rumored
to
enter
the
house
as
a
wildcard
contestant,
has
entered
the
house
to
motivate
the
housemates.
She
entered
the
house
and
met
the
contestants
individually
pointing
out
their
flaws
and
positives.
This
will
help
them
with
their
game
plan
as
the
finale
is
around
the
corner.
Meeting
Vikraman,
she
showed
him
some
memes
about
him
and
said,
"Maybe
because
you
are
a
politician,
you
are
taking
a
upper
hand
in
everything
and
behaving
like
a
school
headmaster.
Why
is
that
so?" Vikraman
saw
the
memes
and
he
himself
laughed
at
them.
But
fans
are
not
impressed
with
VJ
Parvathi's
approach.
They
said
that
the
makers
have
deliberately
sent
her
to
brake
Vikraman
down
as
the
show
is
nearing
the
finale.
To
recall,
the
house
saw
the
entry
of
the
former
contestant
Suresh
Chakravarthy
who
trolled
ADK
saying
that
he
has
been
behaving
like
a
gossipy
old
lady
in
the
house.
We
might
get
to
see
more
celebrities
and
former
contestants
entering
the
house
this
week
in
order
to
motivate
the
housemates
and
give
them
a
ear
idea
on
gow
to
perform
even
better
in
the
house.
Meanwhile,
there
will
be
one
eviction
this
week,
following
which
there
will
be
no
nominations.
Amudhavanan
has
won
the
ticket
to
the
finale
and
he
cannot
be
nominated
any
more.
He
also
became
the
first
finalist
of
the
season
by
winning
the
ticket.
The
show
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Televison
and
on
Disney+
Hotstar.