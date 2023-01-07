Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Wait! Did Dhanalakshmi Just REVEAL Winner’s Name?

As we wait eagerly to know who the title winner of the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss would be, reports on the same are coming up almost everyday. While we know nothing if official until the makers announce it, these reports have never failed to make the rounds on social media. And in the most recent one, former contestant of the season Dhanalakshmi has opened up saying who would lift the trophy this time.

Dhanalakshmi broke silence after about a week after eviction

it is customary for the evicted contestants to interact with the show's fans on Disney+ Hotstar's official website. And recently, Manikanda also addressed the fans in the live session. But Dhanalakshi, who got evicted before him did not make an online presence for a long time. Recently, she appeared in a video and put an end to fans' worries.

Dhanalakshmi on the next title winner

Interacting with her fans, Dhanalakshmi answered several questions. One of the question was about the next title winner. Without any hesitation, she said that the next title winner will be none other than Azeem. She added that she had thought that Amudhavanan or Janany would win the title when she was in the house. But her opinion changed after she came out.

Meanwhile, it was predicted that Dhanalakshmi would reenter the house as a wildcard contestant. The rumor got more viral as she did not appear online for several days. However, with her recent interaction, it has become clear that she is not entering the house. Also, since the season is almost ending, a wildcard entry might not happen at all.

Speaking of the show, the next eviction is also making the headlines. It is predicted that Rachitha will get evicted next as she has received the minimal number of votes in the unofficial polling websites and news reports.