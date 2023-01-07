Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Wait! Did Dhanalakshmi Just REVEAL Winner’s Name?

As
we
wait
eagerly
to
know
who
the
title
winner
of
the
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
would
be,
reports
on
the
same
are
coming
up
almost
everyday.
While
we
know
nothing
if
official
until
the
makers
announce
it,
these
reports
have
never
failed
to
make
the
rounds
on
social
media.
And
in
the
most
recent
one,
former
contestant
of
the
season
Dhanalakshmi
has
opened
up
saying
who
would
lift
the
trophy
this
time.
Dhanalakshmi
broke
silence
after
about
a
week
after
eviction
it
is
customary
for
the
evicted
contestants
to
interact
with
the
show's
fans
on
Disney+
Hotstar's
official
website.
And
recently,
Manikanda
also
addressed
the
fans
in
the
live
session.
But
Dhanalakshi,
who
got
evicted
before
him
did
not
make
an
online
presence
for
a
long
time.
Recently,
she
appeared
in
a
video
and
put
an
end
to
fans'
worries.
Dhanalakshmi
on
the
next
title
winner
Interacting
with
her
fans,
Dhanalakshmi
answered
several
questions.
One
of
the
question
was
about
the
next
title
winner.
Without
any
hesitation,
she
said
that
the
next
title
winner
will
be
none
other
than
Azeem.
She
added
that
she
had
thought
that
Amudhavanan
or
Janany
would
win
the
title
when
she
was
in
the
house.
But
her
opinion
changed
after
she
came
out.
Meanwhile,
it
was
predicted
that
Dhanalakshmi
would
reenter
the
house
as
a
wildcard
contestant.
The
rumor
got
more
viral
as
she
did
not
appear
online
for
several
days.
However,
with
her
recent
interaction,
it
has
become
clear
that
she
is
not
entering
the
house.
Also,
since
the
season
is
almost
ending,
a
wildcard
entry
might
not
happen
at
all.
Speaking
of
the
show,
the
next
eviction
is
also
making
the
headlines.
It
is
predicted
that
Rachitha
will
get
evicted
next
as
she
has
received
the
minimal
number
of
votes
in
the
unofficial
polling
websites
and
news
reports.
