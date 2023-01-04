Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Where Did Dhanalakshmi Go After Eviction? Netizens Express Concern

While Manikanda is the latest contestants of Tamil Bigg Boss 6 to get evicted from the house, Dhanalakshmi got evicted the week before Manikanda's eviction. Though she received more votes than the other contestants on the unofficial polling websites, she got evicted to the disappointment of fans. Even host Kamal Haasan expresses how unhappy he was to see her go.

Meanwhile, it is customary for the evicted contestants to interact with the show's fans on Disney+ Hotstar's official website. And recently, Manikanda stated that he will soon address the fans in the live session. But Dhanalakshi, who got evicted before him has not yet met the fans, which is a concerning factor for her fans.

Besides this, she has not posted anything on her social media space. To recall, she used to be extremely active on Instagram with new reels almost every day. But since she has not posted anything after her eviction, fans are raising suspicion. While some reports suggest that she might be suffering from some physical ailment, others speculate that she might be a last-minute surprise wildcard entry. No matter what the reason is, her absence is concerning her fans.

Meanwhile, the night after she got evicted from the house, a video surfaced online, which showed her riding a bike along with her friends. But there has been no trace of her on the internet after the video. It was expected that she would address all the things that her former boyfriend said when she was in the house. But to her fans' disappointment, she did not clear the air.

Speaking of the show, the housemates are performing in the ticket to the finale task. The winner of the task will be given a ticket, which will take them to the finale directly without any eviction process.