Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Where Did Dhanalakshmi Go After Eviction? Netizens Express Concern

While
Manikanda
is
the
latest
contestants
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
6
to
get
evicted
from
the
house,
Dhanalakshmi
got
evicted
the
week
before
Manikanda's
eviction.
Though
she
received
more
votes
than
the
other
contestants
on
the
unofficial
polling
websites,
she
got
evicted
to
the
disappointment
of
fans.
Even
host
Kamal
Haasan
expresses
how
unhappy
he
was
to
see
her
go.
Meanwhile,
it
is
customary
for
the
evicted
contestants
to
interact
with
the
show's
fans
on
Disney+
Hotstar's
official
website.
And
recently,
Manikanda
stated
that
he
will
soon
address
the
fans
in
the
live
session.
But
Dhanalakshi,
who
got
evicted
before
him
has
not
yet
met
the
fans,
which
is
a
concerning
factor
for
her
fans.
Besides
this,
she
has
not
posted
anything
on
her
social
media
space.
To
recall,
she
used
to
be
extremely
active
on
Instagram
with
new
reels
almost
every
day.
But
since
she
has
not
posted
anything
after
her
eviction,
fans
are
raising
suspicion.
While
some
reports
suggest
that
she
might
be
suffering
from
some
physical
ailment,
others
speculate
that
she
might
be
a
last-minute
surprise
wildcard
entry.
No
matter
what
the
reason
is,
her
absence
is
concerning
her
fans.
Meanwhile,
the
night
after
she
got
evicted
from
the
house,
a
video
surfaced
online,
which
showed
her
riding
a
bike
along
with
her
friends.
But
there
has
been
no
trace
of
her
on
the
internet
after
the
video.
It
was
expected
that
she
would
address
all
the
things
that
her
former
boyfriend
said
when
she
was
in
the
house.
But
to
her
fans' disappointment,
she
did
not
clear
the
air.
Speaking
of
the
show,
the
housemates
are
performing
in
the
ticket
to
the
finale
task.
The
winner
of
the
task
will
be
given
a
ticket,
which
will
take
them
to
the
finale
directly
without
any
eviction
process.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 15:54 [IST]