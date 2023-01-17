Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘You Don’t Have The Guts To Sit With Me..’ - Maheshwari Yells In Anger At Manikandan!

"Super Scene Maheshwari. ‘I failed to tear anything before, so I’m coming back and tearing you apart now .’ This is what you say?” Manikandan said this and walks angrily teasing Maheshwari saying, “Padhani.. Padhani..!!”

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 show's 100th day promos are out. In today's promos, Manikandan and Maheshwari are accusing each other fiercely of a fight that started over an egg. Manikandan has once again started showing his anger inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is nearing its finale. With only a few more days to go on air, the contestants who have been eliminated from the beginning of the show are back on Bigg Boss every week. At this stage the problems have started again like in the beginning. In yesterday's show, all the contestants were happily celebrating Pongal. The day ends with a fight in the final stage.

Various celebrities and special guests came to the Bigg Boss house yesterday to celebrate Pongal. In that way VJ Priyanka and Ma Ka Pa came. They were sharing various interesting information between Bigg Boss contestants. They also brought in many interesting performances and comments to change the mood of the contestants who are the last week's finalists by saying their pluses and minuses.

In that way both Priyanka and Ma Ka Pa find out that Azeem, Kathir and Amudavanan had been hiding thing that belong to everyone. More egg trays and coffee powder were hidden by the three. That's where the problem started. At the end of yesterday's program, Vikraman is saying that when we had no eggs, they kept it hidden so much.

Vikraman said "I asked Manikandan for eggs. But he said he don't have", seeing this Maheshwari who was nearby was shaking her head and immediately Manikandan shouted, "Did I said No? Maheshwari don't shake your head like that. I will get angry. When I am talking to Vikraman, who are you to interfere?"

"You can say whatever you want, but do we have to listen and be silent?" Maheshwari asked Manikandan. "Super Scene Maheshwari. 'I failed to tear anything before, so I'm coming back and tearing you apart now .' This is what you say?" he walks angrily teasing Maheshwari saying, "Padhani.. Padhani..!!" GP Muthu and Maina Nandhini was laughing at this fight. This was out now in the first promo today.

Following by which Maheshwari shouted at Manikandan in Anger, "I called you to sit and discuss with me in private. But you don't have the guts to do so" This was released as the second promo.

Fans who have seen this are posting various comments. Is this the true face of Manikandan in particular? Did you speak so nicely when you came out? But now it has started again? Can Manikandan speak only to female contestants? Aseem doesn't have the guts to speak up? One group questioned that, while another party questioned GP Muthu, who said that if I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I would have solved all the fights, is laughing at a fight happily that happens before him.