Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘You Don’t Have The Guts To Sit With Me..’ - Maheshwari Yells In Anger At Manikandan!
"Super Scene Maheshwari. ‘I failed to tear anything before, so I’m coming back and tearing you apart now .’ This is what you say?” Manikandan said this and walks angrily teasing Maheshwari saying, “Padhani.. Padhani..!!”
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
6
show's
100th
day
promos
are
out.
In
today's
promos,
Manikandan
and
Maheshwari
are
accusing
each
other
fiercely
of
a
fight
that
started
over
an
egg.
Manikandan
has
once
again
started
showing
his
anger
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
is
nearing
its
finale.
With
only
a
few
more
days
to
go
on
air,
the
contestants
who
have
been
eliminated
from
the
beginning
of
the
show
are
back
on
Bigg
Boss
every
week.
At
this
stage
the
problems
have
started
again
like
in
the
beginning.
In
yesterday's
show,
all
the
contestants
were
happily
celebrating
Pongal.
The
day
ends
with
a
fight
in
the
final
stage.
Various
celebrities
and
special
guests
came
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house
yesterday
to
celebrate
Pongal.
In
that
way
VJ
Priyanka
and
Ma
Ka
Pa
came.
They
were
sharing
various
interesting
information
between
Bigg
Boss
contestants.
They
also
brought
in
many
interesting
performances
and
comments
to
change
the
mood
of
the
contestants
who
are
the
last
week's
finalists
by
saying
their
pluses
and
minuses.
In
that
way
both
Priyanka
and
Ma
Ka
Pa
find
out
that
Azeem,
Kathir
and
Amudavanan
had
been
hiding
thing
that
belong
to
everyone.
More
egg
trays
and
coffee
powder
were
hidden
by
the
three.
That's
where
the
problem
started.
At
the
end
of
yesterday's
program,
Vikraman
is
saying
that
when
we
had
no
eggs,
they
kept
it
hidden
so
much.
Vikraman
said
"I
asked
Manikandan
for
eggs.
But
he
said
he
don't
have",
seeing
this
Maheshwari
who
was
nearby
was
shaking
her
head
and
immediately
Manikandan
shouted,
"Did
I
said
No?
Maheshwari
don't
shake
your
head
like
that.
I
will
get
angry.
When
I
am
talking
to
Vikraman,
who
are
you
to
interfere?"
"You
can
say
whatever
you
want,
but
do
we
have
to
listen
and
be
silent?" Maheshwari
asked
Manikandan.
"Super
Scene
Maheshwari.
'I
failed
to
tear
anything
before,
so
I'm
coming
back
and
tearing
you
apart
now
.'
This
is
what
you
say?"
he
walks
angrily
teasing
Maheshwari
saying,
"Padhani..
Padhani..!!"
GP
Muthu
and
Maina
Nandhini
was
laughing
at
this
fight.
This
was
out
now
in
the
first
promo
today.
Following
by
which
Maheshwari
shouted
at
Manikandan
in
Anger,
"I
called
you
to
sit
and
discuss
with
me
in
private.
But
you
don't
have
the
guts
to
do
so"
This
was
released
as
the
second
promo.
Fans
who
have
seen
this
are
posting
various
comments.
Is
this
the
true
face
of
Manikandan
in
particular?
Did
you
speak
so
nicely
when
you
came
out?
But
now
it
has
started
again?
Can
Manikandan
speak
only
to
female
contestants?
Aseem
doesn't
have
the
guts
to
speak
up?
One
group
questioned
that,
while
another
party
questioned
GP
Muthu,
who
said
that
if
I
was
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
I
would
have
solved
all
the
fights,
is
laughing
at
a
fight
happily
that
happens
before
him.