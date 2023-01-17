Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 'You Will Win The Title By Letting Others Down?' - Priyanka Exposed Azeem!

Now,
Amudhavanan,
Azeem,
Kathiravan,
Maina
Nandini,
Shivin,
Vikraman
are
inside.
Almost
all
the
eliminated
contestants
made
a
re-entry
and
celebrated
Pongal
at
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Popular
host
and
last
season
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Priyanka
also
participated
in
the
Pongal
special.
In
this
case,
talking
to
Azeem,
she
allowed
him
to
express
his
opinion
about
his
own
game
and
suddenly
asked,
"Will
you
win
the
title
by
letting
others
down?"
This
unexpected
question
from
Priyanka
shocked
Azeem
and
it
took
some
time
for
him
to
come
out
of
the
shock.
He
started
blabbering
for
sometime
about
his
game
strategy.
Then
Priyanka
again
questioned
him
the
same
with
different
modulations.
It
was
very
interesting
for
other
contestants
to
watch
this.
But
Priyanka
didn't
allow
anybody
to
interfere
in
this
conversation.
While
Maina
Nandhini
was
trying
to
get
in
casually,
she
asked
to
move
away
politely.
Netizens
are
talking
about
this
insult
that
happened
to
Azeem
in
the
Bigg
Boss
show
and
making
fun
of
him.
Related
to
this
epdisode,
those
who
have
seen
the
Bigg
Boss
promo
video
earlier
say
that
the
show
organizers
are
confused
for
a
minute.
The
first
promo
video
of
Bigg
Boss
6
show
Priyanka
Deshpande
and
Ma
Ka
Pa
Anand
entering
the
house.
But
the
video
was
deleted
as
soon
as
it
was
posted.
In
this
case,
the
same
video
has
been
released
as
the
third
promo.
At
least
one
of
the
three
promo
videos
released
daily
will
feature
Azeem.
In
this
case,
Priyanka
humiliated
Azeem
in
the
promo
video
which
has
been
deleted
and
re-released.
Priyanka
has
exposed
the
other
face
of
Azeem
in
the
Bigg
Boss
House.
Azeem
got
shocked
with
her
questions.
She
directly
asked,
"Will
you
play
to
win
the
title
by
letting
others
down?"
How
many
people
would
Azeem
have
tortured?
They
took
revenge
on
him
in
Priyanka's
avatar
for
that.
The
housemates
are
all
thankful
to
Priyanka
but
they
are
not
surprised
with
Azeem's
answers.
Those
who
watched
the
promo
video
added,
"Hey
Bigg
Boss,
you
have
re-released
the
video
that
you
posted
in
the
morning
as
the
third
video.
Did
the
editing
team
released
the
promo
video
while
sleeping?
The
creative
team
is
also
not
good,
the
editing
team
is
also
not
good.
If
you
want
someone,
tell
Bigg
Boss."
In
such
a
situation,
the
Azeem
Priyanka
conversation
in
yesterday's
episode
created
strong
debates.
In
the
first
week
of
the
show,
GP
Muthu
walked
out
on
his
own.
Then
the
Asal
Kolar
was
eliminated
in
the
second
week,
following
Shanti's
elimination
in
the
same
week.
Sherina
Sham
left
in
the
third
week.
VJ
Maheshwari
was
eliminated
in
the
fourth
week.
Robert
Master
went
out
in
week
six
and
Niwashini
exited
in
week
five.
Quincy
was
eliminated
in
week
seven.
In
the
eighth
week,
Ram
and
Ayesha
were
eliminated
in
a
double
eviction.
Janani
left
in
the
ninth
week.
Dhanalakshmi
went
out
in
the
tenth
week.
After
that,
Manikandan,
Rachitha
and
ADK
left
one
after
the
other.