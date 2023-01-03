Birthday Special: Darling To Idiot; 5 Times Nikki Galrani Left Everyone In Awe Of Her Performances

Nikki Galrani is one of the actresses who became famous in the very first film she entered film industry. GV Prakash who attracted everyone as a music composer, made his debut as a hero in the film Darling. Actress Nikki Galrani made her debut opposite GV in the film. It's Nicky's 31st birthday today, who captivated fans with her cool beauty, great acting and sheer charisma.

Her Role in Darling needs a great energy and she did it with perfection as a beautiful young lady transforming to a ghost. Nikki's combination comedy scenes with Bala Saravanan, GV Prakash and Karunas were too good and audience enjoyed it. All the songs from the film got a great reach. 'Un Vizhigalil' featuring Nikki stood out in the entire album with brilliant composition from GV Prakash.

Maragatha Naanayam is another important film in her acting career with completely unique characterization. She again played a ghost in the film but with a different approach when compared to Darling. Her body language with Muneeshkanth's voice over made the audience to laugh out loud at theatres. The film was directed by ARK Saravanan. Director Arunraja Kamaraj played an important role in the film. Above all, Aadhi Pinnisetty is the male lead in the film. 'Nee Kavidhaigala' song from the film is a fantastic melody from the film that features Aadhi and Nikki's beautiful relationship.

Kalakalappu 2 directed by Sundar C is a franchise movie which had huge expectations among the fans. But unfortunately the film doesn't do well at the box office. Nikki Galrani played one of the two leads in the film. 'Karaikudi Ilavarasi' song got remarkable place in audience hearts with Nikki featuring in it.

Charlie Chaplin 2 with Prabhu Deva and Nikki Galrani is again famous for a super hit song 'Chinna Machan'. Vijay TV Super singer fame folk singers Senthil and Rajalakshmi sung this song. The film doesn't work well at box office. But it is again an important film in Nikki Galrani's film career.

Finally, Rambala's Idiot with Nikki and Mirchi Siva worked well for her for the out and out comedy treatment.

She also acted in films such as Velannu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Motta Siva Keta Siva, Ko 2, and many more. By acting with actor Aadhi Pinisetty in movies like Yaagaavaraayinum Naagaakka and Maragatha Naanayam, love blossomed between the two and they got married in March 2022 with the consent of both of them. It's a very special moment for the couple as it's Nikki Galrani's first birthday after marriage.

Nikki Galrani, who is returning to acting after her marriage, is currently acting in the Telugu film Shivudu and the Tamil film Nirangal Moondru Vendum. Recently there were rumors that she is pregnant. In response to the rumours, she created a stir by replying, "Please tell me the news of the baby's birth."

Being very active on social media, Nikki Galrani is always in touch with her fans by sharing pictures from time to time. Harahara Mahaadevki and Velainnu Vandhuttaa Vellaikkaaran became super hits and received critical acclaim. Let's Wish her to give more successful film in this year. Happy Birthday Nikki!